NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After what seemed like two inaugural conferences, our first year in-person event and second-year pandemic pivot to virtual, our momentum is growing, and our community of Black Podcast Creatives and Professionals have taken notice of our efforts.
This year, with the partnership and support of our Title Sponsors: Libsyn, HubSpot, and SquadCast we are looking forward to curating another educational and entertaining weekend with the addition of a few live shows and virtual exhibitor booths of podcast products and services, such as, Alitu, Podbean, Pod People, Acast, and The Qube App.
Throughout our festival we will take the opportunity to acknowledge the current contributions and successes of our community, identify funding and resources for podcast development and sustainability, develop strategies for leadership positioning, monetization, and career opportunities, as well as evaluate industry trends, predictions, and opportunities affecting Black podcast creators and audio professionals.
The mission of Afros & Audio's Podcast Festival is to sustain and increase active podcasts by Black creatives and professionals in the podcast market. We expect an immersive and enjoyable virtual experience with one goal in mind; attendees feel like they've been somewhere exciting while remaining safe at home.
Join us as we bring together the most progressive, accomplished, and innovative talent in the Black podcast and audio/digital spaces. Featured sessions include, "Connecting the Diaspora" an Interactive Lunch Live Show with Yorm Ackuaku, host of Item 13: An African Food podcast, the return of Naima "Queen" Muhammad and Janicia "J." Francis, hosts of Tea with Queen & J. who will share their timely message that "The Market is Not Flooded". Attendees will also learn about the podcasting landscape in Africa from those on the ground during the "Africa X Podcasting" session. On Sunday, Audio Dramas will take center stage with "Producing Black Audio Dramas" a workshop from award winning director/producer, donnie betts, and three new podcast fiction creatives will screen their audio dramas at our first ever Lunch & Listen audio screening. See the full agenda here.
Saturday will conclude with DJ Nostaljiq on the 1s & 2s at our Virtual After Party, from 6:15 - 8:00 PM EST. Finally, our event will culminate as it has every year, with "State of Black Podcasts: It's Our Time", our Fireside chat moderated by Danielle Desir, founder of WOC Podcasters, with panelists Twila Dang, founder/CEO of Matriarch Digital Media, Gary Coichy founder/CEO of Pod Digital Media and Afros & Audio's founder/CEO, Talib Jasir.
Don't miss this game-changing event! To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/AFAU21RSVP
