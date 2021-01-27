AMESBURY, Mass., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shea Concrete Products is proud to have co-hosted the 2020 Annual Engineers Day Conference initiative alongside the ASCE-NH Section. Now in its 3rd year, this conference delivers quality educational opportunities to the NH engineering community and significant scholarship opportunities to those interested in pursuing engineering as a career.
This conference was held over November 17-19, 2020 and delivered virtually. Each day brought new presentations from a group of experienced speakers, handpicked by the ASCE-NH Section Board of Directors. Attendees were treated to a diverse program, covering a range of topics. Technical presentations included an overview of building resilient precast concrete infrastructure and tips for personal and professional goal-setting. Others shared insight into successful local projects, directly from the individuals that made them possible.
In total, the event comprised of breakfast and lunch presentations that provided a total of six (6) professional development hours (PDH's) for licensed professionals. Most importantly, the Conference was able to continue giving back to the next generation of engineers by raising a significant sum for the ASCE-NH Section Scholarship Fund!
Shea Concrete Products is excited to continue co-hosting this conference for years to come and support the engineering community in New Hampshire and throughout the Northeast!
Media Contact
Hugh Scott, PE, Shea Concrete Products, +1 (978) 447-2041, hscott@sheaconcrete.com
SOURCE Shea Concrete Products