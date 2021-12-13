COMPTON, Calif., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 4 Wheel Parts (https://www.4wheelparts.com), the largest retailer of 4x4 and off-road products globally, announced today the opening of its 100th brick and mortar location in Frisco, TX. With the surge in the automotive industry, 4 Wheel Parts has a strategic plan to accelerate store growth in 2022 throughout the US.
The Frisco, TX store marks a big milestone for 4 Wheel Parts (4WP) as it plans for the future. As a subsidiary of Polaris Inc., 4WP is aligned in the company's mission to THINK OUTSIDE, giving people the opportunity to live life outdoors on their own terms. With recent reports placing the Automotive industry at over $1.2 trillion of retail spending in 2020, the industry market growth is continuing to increase. 4 Wheel Parts has seen an increase in overall sales, along with customers visiting their brick-and-mortar locations and customizing their vehicles for outdoor activities like off-roading and camping. With their 100th US location now fully open, they are looking forward to expanding their footprint around the country in 2022.
"At 4WP, we strive to help our customers create their dream vehicles by offering high-quality, fast customer service and a broad product assortment. Customers come to us to transform their stock vehicles into purpose-built custom rigs," says Craig Scanlon, CEO of 4 Wheel Parts. "Expanding the network of 4WP stores allows us to deliver on our mission across an even greater portion of North America. With our extended reach, we can help even more people experience excellent customer service at 4WP."
More information is available at: https://www.4wheelparts.com/
About 4 Wheel Parts
4 Wheel Parts is a powerhouse in the growing $10-plus billion truck, Jeep and 4X4 accessory market. A division of Transamerican Auto Parts (TAP Worldwide, LLC), and acquired by Polaris Industries Inc. in 2016, 4WP sells and installs an extensive line of industry-leading aftermarket parts and accessories for off-road enthusiasts through 95 brick-and-mortar stores in North America and online at 4wheelparts.com and 4wd.com. More than 500 aftermarket auto brands are offered through 4WP, including off-road tires, wheels, suspension, drivetrains, exterior/interior accessories, recovery equipment, lighting, electronics, replacement parts, and gear for the outdoor/camping lifestyle.
About Polaris
As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. With annual 2020 sales of $7.0 billion, Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR and GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles; Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; snowmobiles; and deck, cruiser and pontoon boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments and accessories, along with a growing aftermarket portfolio, including Transamerican Auto Parts. Polaris' presence in adjacent markets includes military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. http://www.polaris.com.
Media Contact
Holly Irgens, Little Bird Boston, +1 (617) 680-4827, holly@littlebirdboston.com
SOURCE 4 Wheel Parts