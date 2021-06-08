420Property.com

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 420Property.com, the world's leading marketplace for cannabis real estate listings and cannabis businesses for sale has recently acquired the domain 420Prop.com in a private transaction. 420Prop.com was previously utilized by 420 Property Management, Inc. 420Property.com released the following statement regarding the acquisition: "420Property.com is in no way affiliated with 420 Property Management, Inc., we acquired a domain that was utilized by the company to preserve and protect our brand equity." The 420Prop.com domain now redirects to 420Property.com.

Contact:

Ryan George

9254789805

311648@email4pr.com

 

