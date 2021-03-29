AUSTIN, Texas, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Texas Whiskey Festival returns to Star Hill Ranch near Bee Cave, Texas on April 16th and 17th with a socially distant plan that keeps everyone as safe as possible while gathering to celebrate the finest whiskeys of the Lone Star State.
The 4th annual Texas Whiskey Festival will give you a choice of five two-hour time slots at your party's own private table with a charcuterie and whiskey menu. Plus each distiller will come to you and discuss their creations.
"We at the Texas Whiskey Festival take the health of our patrons, supporters, and distillers very seriously," said co-founder Jake Clements. We know it looks a little different this time around, but we will continue to shine a spotlight on our intrepid distillers so you can meet the makers and experience Texas whiskey while safely having a great time.
Each time slot has a limited capacity of 6 person and 4 person table options. You will order the whiskey you want to sample from the server and they will bring it to you. Facemasks are required when entering/leaving the venue and while not seated at your table.
We are excited so many Texas distilleries are returning along with some new faces. There will be 29 Texas-based brands represented with over 60 whiskeys available for sampling. They are too numerous to mention but a few are Still Austin Whiskey Co. Treaty Oak Distilling, Balcones Distilling, Garrison Brothers Distilling, Milam & Greene, Acre Distilling, Silver Star Whiskey, Sisterdale Distilling Co, Andalusia Whiskey Co., Ranger Creek Distilling and so many more.
About the Texas Whiskey Festival
The mission of the festival is simple: To help promote and enhance the brands of the many great distilleries throughout Texas. Along with promotion, we want to educate whiskey lovers about the many top-of-the-line whiskeys being produced in our great state - and we're doing it all while having fun, drinking great whiskey, and building memorable experiences. As an organization, we know that Texas has some of the best distilleries and whiskeys in the world. The Texas Whiskey Festival is an opportunity to showcase that. For more information, please visit: https://txwhiskeyfest.com.
