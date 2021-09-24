SHANGHAI, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 51job, Inc. (Nasdaq: JOBS) ("51job" or the "Company"), a leading provider of integrated human resource services in China, announced today its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2021 ended June 30, 2021.
Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights:
- Net revenues increased 32.6% over Q2 2020 to RMB1,098.7 million (US$170.2 million)
- Online recruitment services revenues increased 17.4%
- Other human resource related revenues increased 56.2%
- Income from operations was RMB109.3 million (US$16.9 million)
- Fully diluted earnings per share was RMB2.66 (US$0.41)
- Excluding share-based compensation expense, loss from foreign currency translation, and change in fair value of listed equity securities investment, as well as the related tax effect of these items, non-GAAP adjusted fully diluted earnings per share was RMB3.64 (US$0.56)
Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
Net revenues for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 were RMB1,098.7 million (US$170.2 million), an increase of 32.6% from RMB828.6 million for the same quarter in 2020.
Online recruitment services revenues for the second quarter of 2021 increased 17.4% to RMB590.6 million (US$91.5 million) compared with RMB503.3 million for the same quarter in 2020 primarily due to improved market conditions and more hiring activity from employers this year. While the Company believes there will be continued recovery in its online recruitment business in 2021, the recruitment outlook may be affected by uncertainty in the ongoing global pandemic and occasional restrictions instituted by authorities to contain outbreaks in China.
Other human resource related revenues for the second quarter of 2021 increased 56.2% to RMB508.1 million (US$78.7 million) from RMB325.4 million for the same quarter in 2020. The growth was primarily driven by strong demand for training services, campus recruitment campaigns, placement projects and business process outsourcing services this year.
Gross profit for the second quarter of 2021 increased 21.8% to RMB678.9 million (US$105.1 million) from RMB557.5 million for the same quarter of the prior year. Gross margin, which is gross profit as a percentage of net revenues, was 61.8% in the second quarter of 2021 compared with 67.3% for the same quarter in 2020. The increase in cost of services was primarily due to higher employee compensation expenses, staff additions and greater direct costs, such as venue rentals and media production services, incurred in providing training, campus recruitment and placement services to employers.
Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2021 increased 45.3% to RMB569.5 million (US$88.2 million) from RMB391.9 million for the same quarter in 2020. Sales and marketing expenses for the second quarter of 2021 increased 55.7% to RMB455.6 million (US$70.6 million) from RMB292.7 million for the same quarter of the prior year, primarily due to greater spending on brand advertising as well as more headcount and higher employee compensation expenses. Advertising and promotion expenses increased 86.9% to RMB127.4 million (US$19.7 million) in the second quarter of 2021 from RMB68.2 million in the same quarter of the prior year. The Company has plans to significantly increase sales and marketing investments this year to strengthen its brands and promote its wide range of service offerings.
General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2021 increased 14.8% to RMB113.9 million (US$17.6 million) from RMB99.2 million for the same quarter of the prior year, primarily due to higher employee compensation, share-based compensation, and professional services fees.
Income from operations for the second quarter of 2021 was RMB109.3 million (US$16.9 million) compared with RMB165.5 million for the second quarter of 2020. Operating margin, which is income from operations as a percentage of net revenues, was 9.9% in the second quarter of 2021 compared with 20.0% for the same quarter in 2020. Excluding share-based compensation expense, operating margin would have been 14.4% in the second quarter of 2021 compared with 24.6% for the same quarter in 2020.
The Company recognized a loss from foreign currency translation of RMB12.5 million (US$1.9 million) in the second quarter of 2021 compared with RMB0.5 million in the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to the impact of the change in exchange rate between the Renminbi and the U.S. dollar on the Company's U.S. dollar cash deposits.
Interest and investment income for the second quarter of 2021 was RMB31.9 million (US$4.9 million) compared with RMB66.4 million in the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to the reallocation of cash resources from time deposits to lower interest-bearing demand accounts.
The Company recognized a mark-to-market, non-cash loss of RMB5.2 million (US$0.8 million) in the second quarter of 2021 compared with a gain of RMB56.8 million in the second quarter of 2020 associated with a change in fair value of listed equity securities investment in Huali University Group Limited, which is traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
Other income in the second quarter of 2021 included local government financial subsidies of RMB85.2 million (US$13.2 million) compared with RMB144.9 million in the second quarter of 2020.
Net income attributable to 51job for the second quarter of 2021 was RMB181.7 million (US$28.1 million) compared with RMB376.7 million for the same quarter in 2020. Fully diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2021 was RMB2.66 (US$0.41) compared with RMB5.55 for the same quarter in 2020.
In the second quarter of 2021, total share-based compensation expense was RMB49.3 million (US$7.6 million) compared with RMB38.1 million in the second quarter of 2020.
Excluding share-based compensation expense, loss from foreign currency translation, and change in fair value of listed equity securities investment, as well as the related tax effect of these items, non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to 51job for the second quarter of 2021 was RMB248.7 million (US$38.5 million) compared with RMB358.5 million for the second quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP adjusted fully diluted earnings per share was RMB3.64 (US$0.56) in the second quarter of 2021 compared with RMB5.28 in the second quarter of 2020.
As of June 30, 2021, cash and short-term investments totaled RMB10,812.9 million (US$1,674.7 million) compared with RMB10,761.9 million as of December 31, 2020.
Currency Convenience Translation
For the convenience of readers, certain Renminbi amounts have been translated into U.S. dollar amounts at the rate of RMB6.4566 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate on June 30, 2021 in New York for cable transfers of Renminbi as set forth in the H.10 weekly statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), 51job uses non-GAAP financial measures of income before income tax expense, income tax expense, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to 51job and adjusted earnings per share, which are adjusted from results based on GAAP to exclude share-based compensation expense, gain/loss from foreign currency translation and change in fair value of listed equity securities investment, as well as the related tax effect of these items. The Company believes excluding share-based compensation expense and its related tax effect from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful for its management and investors to assess and analyze the Company's core operating results as such expense is not directly attributable to the underlying performance of the Company's business operations and do not impact its cash earnings. The Company believes excluding gain/loss from foreign currency translation and change in fair value of listed equity securities investment, as well as the related tax effect, from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful for its management and investors as such translation, mark-to-market gain or loss is not indicative of the Company's core business operations and will not result in cash settlement nor impact the Company's cash earnings. 51job also believes these non-GAAP financial measures excluding share-based compensation expense, gain from foreign currency translation and change in fair value of listed equity securities investment, as well as the related tax effect of these items, are important in helping investors to understand the Company's current financial performance and future prospects and to compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis. The presentation of these additional measures should not be considered a substitute for or superior to GAAP results or as being comparable to results reported or forecasted by other companies. The non-GAAP measures have been reconciled to GAAP measures in the attached financial statements.
About 51job
Founded in 1998, 51job is a leading provider of integrated human resource services in China. With a comprehensive suite of HR solutions, 51job meets the needs of enterprises and job seekers through the entire talent management cycle, from initial recruitment to employee retention and career development. The Company's main online recruitment platforms (http://www.51job.com, http://www.yingjiesheng.com, http://www.51jingying.com, http://www.lagou.com, and http://www.51mdd.com), as well as mobile applications, connect millions of people with employment opportunities every day. 51job also provides a number of other value-added HR services, including business process outsourcing, training, professional assessment, campus recruitment, executive search and compensation analysis. 51job has a call center in Wuhan and a nationwide network of sales and service locations spanning more than 30 cities across China.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "targets," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, statements that are not historical facts, including statements about 51job's beliefs and expectations, as well as 51job's strategic and operational plans, are or contain forward-looking statements. 51job may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. All forward-looking statements are based upon management's expectations at the time of the statements and involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: execution of 51job's strategies and business plans; growth and trends of the human resource services industry in China; market acceptance of 51job's products and services; competition in the industry; 51job's ability to control costs and expenses; 51job's ability to retain key personnel and attract new talent; relevant government policies and regulations relating to 51job's industry, corporate structure and business operations; seasonality in the business; fluctuations in the value of the Renminbi against the U.S. dollar and other currencies; risks related to acquisitions or investments 51job has made or will make in the future; accounting adjustments that may occur during the quarterly or annual close or auditing process; and fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and globally, including the impact of the coronavirus or other pandemic. Further information regarding these and other risks are included in 51job's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release and based on assumptions that 51job believes to be reasonable as of this date, and 51job undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
51job, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
RMB
RMB
US$ (Note 1)
Revenues:
Online recruitment services
503,254
590,594
91,471
Other human resource related revenues
325,374
508,147
78,702
Net revenues
828,628
1,098,741
170,173
Cost of services (Note 2)
(271,176)
(419,884)
(65,032)
Gross profit
557,452
678,857
105,141
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing (Note 3)
(292,732)
(455,648)
(70,571)
General and administrative (Note 4)
(99,192)
(113,888)
(17,639)
Total operating expenses
(391,924)
(569,536)
(88,210)
Income from operations
165,528
109,321
16,931
Loss from foreign currency translation
(547)
(12,523)
(1,940)
Interest and investment income, net
66,419
31,938
4,947
Change in fair value of listed equity securities investment
56,806
(5,158)
(799)
Other income, net
144,590
85,015
13,167
Income before income tax expense
432,796
208,593
32,306
Income tax expense
(59,621)
(37,517)
(5,811)
Net income
373,175
171,076
26,495
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
3,485
10,600
1,642
Net income attributable to 51job, Inc.
376,660
181,676
28,137
Net income
373,175
171,076
26,495
Other comprehensive loss
(5)
(225)
(35)
Total comprehensive income
373,170
170,851
26,460
Earnings per share:
Basic
5.62
2.69
0.42
Diluted
5.55
2.66
0.41
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
67,009,015
67,434,856
67,434,856
Diluted
67,878,333
68,247,200
68,247,200
Notes:
(1) The conversion of Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollar amounts is based on the noon buying rate of RMB6.4566
to US$1.00 on June 30, 2021 in New York for cable transfers of Renminbi as set forth in the H.10 weekly statistical
release of the Federal Reserve Board.
(2) Includes share-based compensation expense of RMB6,079 and RMB7,875 (US$1,220) for the three months ended
June 30, 2020 and 2021, respectively.
(3) Includes share-based compensation expense of RMB5,225 and RMB6,770 (US$1,048) for the three months ended
June 30, 2020 and 2021, respectively.
(4) Includes share-based compensation expense of RMB26,826 and RMB34,684 (US$5,372) for the three months ended
June 30, 2020 and 2021, respectively.
51job, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
For the Six Months Ended
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
RMB
RMB
US$ (Note 1)
Revenues:
Online recruitment services
1,050,271
1,135,956
175,937
Other human resource related revenues
569,468
857,938
132,878
Net revenues
1,619,739
1,993,894
308,815
Cost of services (Note 2)
(525,479)
(741,650)
(114,867)
Gross profit
1,094,260
1,252,244
193,948
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing (Note 3)
(568,924)
(929,566)
(143,971)
General and administrative (Note 4)
(189,834)
(209,428)
(32,436)
Total operating expenses
(758,758)
(1,138,994)
(176,407)
Income from operations
335,502
113,250
17,541
Gain (Loss) from foreign currency translation
9,624
(7,178)
(1,112)
Interest and investment income, net
110,734
91,955
14,242
Change in fair value of equity securities investment
66,697
(18,413)
(2,852)
Other income, net
148,925
89,744
13,900
Income before income tax expense
671,482
269,358
41,719
Income tax expense
(96,392)
(52,164)
(8,079)
Net income
575,090
217,194
33,640
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
6,816
21,707
3,362
Net income attributable to 51job, Inc.
581,906
238,901
37,002
Net income
575,090
217,194
33,640
Other comprehensive income (loss)
303
(163)
(25)
Total comprehensive income
575,393
217,031
33,615
Earnings per share:
Basic
8.70
3.54
0.55
Diluted
8.56
3.50
0.54
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
66,906,106
67,421,251
67,421,251
Diluted
67,942,579
68,202,198
68,202,198
Notes:
(1) The conversion of Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollar amounts is based on the noon buying rate of RMB6.4566
to US$1.00 on June 30, 2021 in New York for cable transfers of Renminbi as set forth in the H.10 weekly
statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.
(2) Includes share-based compensation expense of RMB11,996 and RMB14,077 (US$2,181) for the six months ended
June 30, 2020 and 2021, respectively.
(3) Includes share-based compensation expense of RMB10,312 and RMB12,102 (U$1,874) for the six months ended
June 30, 2020 and 2021, respectively.
(4) Includes share-based compensation expense of RMB52,946 and RMB62,068 (US$9,613) for the six months ended
June 30, 2020 and 2021, respectively.
51job, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
RMB
RMB
US$ (Note 1)
GAAP income before income tax expense
432,796
208,593
32,306
Add: Share-based compensation
38,130
49,329
7,640
Add: Loss from foreign currency translation
547
12,523
1,940
Add (Less): Change in fair value of listed equity securities
(56,806)
5,158
799
Non-GAAP income before income tax expense
414,667
275,603
42,685
GAAP income tax expense
(59,621)
(37,517)
(5,811)
Tax effect of non-GAAP line items
(8)
(9)
(1)
Non-GAAP income tax expense
(59,629)
(37,526)
(5,812)
Non-GAAP adjusted net income
355,038
238,077
36,873
Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to 51job, Inc.
358,523
248,677
38,515
Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share:
Basic
5.35
3.69
0.57
Diluted
5.28
3.64
0.56
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
67,009,015
67,434,856
67,434,856
Diluted
67,878,333
68,247,200
68,247,200
For the Six Months Ended
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
RMB
RMB
US$ (Note 1)
GAAP income before income tax expense
671,482
269,358
41,719
Add: Share-based compensation
75,254
88,247
13,668
Add (Less): (Gain) Loss from foreign currency translation
(9,624)
7,178
1,112
Add (Less): Change in fair value of listed equity securities
(66,697)
18,413
2,852
Non-GAAP income before income tax expense
670,415
383,196
59,351
GAAP income tax expense
(96,392)
(52,164)
(8,079)
Tax effect of non-GAAP line items
(39)
84
13
Non-GAAP income tax expense
(96,431)
(52,080)
(8,066)
Non-GAAP adjusted net income
573,984
331,116
51,285
Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to 51job, Inc.
580,800
352,823
54,647
Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share:
Basic
8.68
5.23
0.81
Diluted
8.55
5.17
0.80
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
66,906,106
67,421,251
67,421,251
Diluted
67,942,579
68,202,198
68,202,198
Note (1): The conversion of Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollar amounts is based on the noon buying rate of RMB6.4566
to US$1.00 on June 30, 2021 in New York for cable transfers of Renminbi as set forth in the H.10 weekly statistical
release of the Federal Reserve Board.
51job, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of
December 31,
June 30,
June 30,
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
RMB
RMB
US$ (Note 1)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash
3,292,698
9,036,457
1,399,569
Restricted cash
2,258
—
—
Short-term investments
7,469,213
1,776,482
275,142
Accounts receivable (net of allowance of RMB26,798 and
RMB24,240 as of December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2021,
respectively)
290,480
329,184
50,984
Prepayments and other current assets
492,980
562,226
87,078
Total current assets
11,547,629
11,704,349
1,812,773
Non-current assets:
Time deposits
719,189
732,212
113,405
Long-term investments
1,576,250
1,556,171
241,020
Property and equipment, net
273,157
269,892
41,801
Goodwill
1,036,124
1,036,124
160,475
Intangible assets, net
163,503
145,628
22,555
Right-of-use assets
307,869
314,536
48,715
Other long-term assets
13,946
424,144
65,692
Deferred tax assets
38,013
44,102
6,831
Total non-current assets
4,128,051
4,522,809
700,494
Total assets
15,675,680
16,227,158
2,513,267
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
83,087
136,943
21,210
Salary and employee related accrual
182,565
134,771
20,873
Taxes payable
172,254
122,720
19,007
Advances from customers
1,158,604
1,310,715
203,004
Lease liabilities, current
34,952
42,406
6,568
Other payables and accruals
1,178,955
1,305,834
202,248
Total current liabilities
2,810,417
3,053,389
472,910
Non-current liabilities:
Lease liabilities, non-current
44,949
47,719
7,391
Deferred tax liabilities
232,087
225,891
34,986
Total non-current liabilities
277,036
273,610
42,377
Total liabilities
3,087,453
3,326,999
515,287
Mezzanine equity:
Redeemable non-controlling interests
189,811
167,434
25,932
Shareholders' equity:
Common shares (US$0.0001 par value: 500,000,000 shares
authorized, 67,406,657 and 67,437,209 shares issued and
outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2021,
respectively)
54
54
8
Additional paid-in capital
5,206,154
5,301,874
821,156
Statutory reserves
18,474
18,474
2,861
Accumulated other comprehensive income
276,975
276,812
42,873
Retained earnings
6,871,090
7,109,991
1,101,197
Total 51job, Inc. shareholders' equity
12,372,747
12,707,205
1,968,095
Non-controlling interests
25,669
25,520
3,953
Total equity
12,398,416
12,732,725
1,972,048
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and equity
15,675,680
16,227,158
2,513,267
Note (1): The conversion of Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollar amounts is based on the noon buying rate of RMB6.4566 to US$1.00
on June 30, 2021 in New York for cable transfers of Renminbi as set forth in the H.10 weekly statistical release of the Federal
Reserve Board.
