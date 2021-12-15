SHANGHAI, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 51job, Inc. (Nasdaq: JOBS) ("51job" or the "Company"), a leading provider of integrated human resource services in China, announced today its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2021 ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights:

  • Net revenues increased 19.3% over Q3 2020 to RMB1,081.4 million (US$167.8 million)
  • Online recruitment services revenues increased 17.8%
  • Other human resource related revenues increased 21.7%
  • Income from operations was RMB129.7 million (US$20.1 million)
  • Fully diluted earnings per share was RMB0.68 (US$0.11)
  • Non-GAAP adjusted fully diluted earnings per share[1] was RMB1.97 (US$0.31)

 

[1] Adjusted fully diluted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure, which excludes share-based compensation expense, gain/loss from foreign currency translation, and change in fair value of listed equity securities investment, as well as the related tax effect of these items. Please refer to the "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section and "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" tables contained in this press release.

Third Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

Net revenues for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 were RMB1,081.4 million (US$167.8 million), an increase of 19.3% from RMB906.1 million for the same quarter in 2020.

Online recruitment services revenues for the third quarter of 2021 increased 17.8% to RMB642.6 million (US$99.7 million) compared with RMB545.5 million for the same quarter in 2020 primarily due to the improvement in hiring demand and activity from employers this year. The Company believes current operating conditions for its recruitment business remain positive, but developments surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, occasional restrictions instituted by authorities to contain outbreaks in China, and global economic uncertainty may affect employer hiring plans and behaviors.

Other human resource related revenues for the third quarter of 2021 increased 21.7% to RMB438.8 million (US$68.1 million) from RMB360.6 million for the same quarter in 2020. The growth was primarily driven by solid customer demand for training, placement and business process outsourcing services this year.

Cost of services for the third quarter of 2021 increased 24.3% to RMB399.9 million (US$62.1 million) from RMB321.7 million for the same quarter in 2020 primarily due to higher employee compensation expenses and staff additions this year. Gross profit for the third quarter of 2021 increased 16.6% to RMB681.5 million (US$105.8 million) from RMB584.4 million for the same quarter of the prior year. Gross margin, which is gross profit as a percentage of net revenues, was 63.0% in the third quarter of 2021 compared with 64.5% for the same quarter in 2020.

Operating expenses for the third quarter of 2021 increased 34.8% to RMB551.8 million (US$85.6 million) from RMB409.3 million for the same quarter in 2020. Sales and marketing expenses for the third quarter of 2021 increased 46.0% to RMB457.4 million (US$71.0 million) from RMB313.2 million for the same quarter of the prior year, primarily due to greater spending on brand advertising, headcount additions and higher employee compensation expenses. Advertising and promotion expenses increased 123.2% to RMB130.8 million (US$20.3 million) for the third quarter of 2021 from RMB58.6 million for the same quarter of the prior year. The Company intends to maintain significant sales and marketing investments to strengthen its brands and promote its wide range of service offerings to employers and job seekers.

General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2021 decreased 1.8% to RMB94.4 million (US$14.7 million) from RMB96.2 million for the same quarter of the prior year, primarily due to a smaller provision for credit losses and less share-based compensation expense, which was partially offset by an increase in staff salaries and social insurance payments.

Income from operations for the third quarter of 2021 was RMB129.7 million (US$20.1 million) compared with RMB175.0 million for the third quarter of 2020. Operating margin, which is income from operations as a percentage of net revenues, was 12.0% for the third quarter of 2021 compared with 19.3% for the same quarter in 2020. Excluding share-based compensation expense, operating margin would have been 14.9% for the third quarter of 2021 compared with 23.0% for the same quarter in 2020.

The Company recognized a gain from foreign currency translation of RMB2.3 million (US$0.4 million) in the third quarter of 2021 compared with a loss of RMB29.2 million in the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to the impact of the change in exchange rate between the Renminbi and the U.S. dollar on the Company's U.S. dollar cash deposits.

Interest and investment income for the third quarter of 2021 was RMB64.6 million (US$10.0 million) compared with RMB58.3 million for the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to a larger amount of cash allocated to higher interest-bearing bank deposit products.

The Company recognized a mark-to-market, non-cash loss of RMB59.2 million (US$9.2 million) in the third quarter of 2021 compared with RMB46.5 million in the third quarter of 2020 associated with a change in fair value of listed equity securities investment in Huali University Group Limited, which is traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The Company also recognized RMB80.4 million (US$12.5 million) in professional services fees and administrative expenses related to the proposed going-private transaction in the third quarter of 2021.

Other income in the third quarter of 2021 included local government financial subsidies of RMB4.6 million (US$0.7 million) compared with RMB5.6 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Net income attributable to 51job for the third quarter of 2021 was RMB46.6 million (US$7.2 million) compared with RMB173.3 million for the same quarter in 2020. Fully diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2021 was RMB0.68 (US$0.11) compared with RMB2.55 for the same quarter in 2020.

In the third quarter of 2021, total share-based compensation expense was RMB31.4 million (US$4.9 million) compared with RMB33.5 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Excluding share-based compensation expense, gain/loss from foreign currency translation, and change in fair value of listed equity securities investment, as well as the related tax effect of these items, non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to 51job for the third quarter of 2021 was RMB134.9 million (US$20.9 million) compared with RMB243.0 million for the third quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP adjusted fully diluted earnings per share was RMB1.97 (US$0.31) in the third quarter of 2021 compared with RMB3.57 in the third quarter of 2020.

As of September 30, 2021, cash and short-term investments totaled RMB10,169.4 million (US$1,578.3 million) compared with RMB10,761.9 million as of December 31, 2020.

Purchase of New Headquarters Office Building

In July 2021, the Company entered into an agreement to purchase an office building in the Qiantan area of Pudong District, Shanghai. The total purchase price is expected to be RMB2,051.5 million (US$318.4 million), of which RMB1,026.9 million (US$159.4 million) has been paid as of September 30, 2021. The Company will fund the purchase with existing cash resources and a long-term bank loan in the amount of RMB1,050.0 million (US$163.0 million).

Currency Convenience Translation

For the convenience of readers, certain Renminbi amounts have been translated into U.S. dollar amounts at the rate of RMB6.4434 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate on September 30, 2021 in New York for cable transfers of Renminbi as set forth in the H.10 weekly statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), 51job uses non-GAAP financial measures of income before income tax expense, income tax expense, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to 51job and adjusted earnings per share, which are adjusted from results based on GAAP to exclude share-based compensation expense, gain/loss from foreign currency translation and change in fair value of listed equity securities investment, as well as the related tax effect of these items. The Company believes excluding share-based compensation expense and its related tax effect from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful for its management and investors to assess and analyze the Company's core operating results as such expense is not directly attributable to the underlying performance of the Company's business operations and do not impact its cash earnings. The Company believes excluding gain/loss from foreign currency translation and change in fair value of listed equity securities investment, as well as the related tax effect, from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful for its management and investors as such translation, mark-to-market gain or loss is not indicative of the Company's core business operations and will not result in cash settlement nor impact the Company's cash earnings. 51job also believes these non-GAAP financial measures excluding share-based compensation expense, gain from foreign currency translation and change in fair value of listed equity securities investment, as well as the related tax effect of these items, are important in helping investors to understand the Company's current financial performance and future prospects and to compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis. The presentation of these additional measures should not be considered a substitute for or superior to GAAP results or as being comparable to results reported or forecasted by other companies. The non-GAAP measures have been reconciled to GAAP measures in the attached financial statements.

About 51job

Founded in 1998, 51job is a leading provider of integrated human resource services in China. With a comprehensive suite of HR solutions, 51job meets the needs of enterprises and job seekers through the entire talent management cycle, from initial recruitment to employee retention and career development. The Company's main online recruitment platforms (http://www.51job.com, http://www.yingjiesheng.com, http://www.51jingying.com, http://www.lagou.com, and http://www.51mdd.com), as well as mobile applications, connect millions of people with employment opportunities every day. 51job also provides a number of other value-added HR services, including business process outsourcing, training, professional assessment, campus recruitment, executive search and compensation analysis. 51job has a call center in Wuhan and a nationwide network of sales and service locations spanning more than 30 cities across China.

Contact

Investor Relations, 51job, Inc.

Tel: +86-21-6879-6250

Email: ir@51job.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "targets," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, statements that are not historical facts, including statements about 51job's beliefs and expectations, as well as 51job's strategic and operational plans, are or contain forward-looking statements. 51job may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. All forward-looking statements are based upon management's expectations at the time of the statements and involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: execution of 51job's strategies and business plans; growth and trends of the human resource services industry in China; market acceptance of 51job's products and services; competition in the industry; 51job's ability to control costs and expenses; 51job's ability to retain key personnel and attract new talent; relevant government policies and regulations relating to 51job's industry, corporate structure and business operations; seasonality in the business; fluctuations in the value of the Renminbi against the U.S. dollar and other currencies; risks related to acquisitions or investments 51job has made or will make in the future; accounting adjustments that may occur during the quarterly or annual close or auditing process; and fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and globally, including the impact of the coronavirus or other pandemic. Further information regarding these and other risks are included in 51job's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release and based on assumptions that 51job believes to be reasonable as of this date, and 51job undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

 

 

51job, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income















For the Three Months Ended



September 30,

2020



September 30,

2021



September 30,

2021

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)



(unaudited)



(unaudited)



RMB



RMB



US$ (Note 1)













Revenues:











   Online recruitment services

545,501



642,550



99,722

   Other human resource related revenues

360,604



438,801



68,101













Net revenues

906,105



1,081,351



167,823

Cost of services (Note 2)

(321,748)



(399,888)



(62,062)













Gross profit

584,357



681,463



105,761













Operating expenses:











   Sales and marketing (Note 3)

(313,170)



(457,365)



(70,982)

   General and administrative (Note 4)

(96,165)



(94,435)



(14,656)













Total operating expenses

(409,335)



(551,800)



(85,638)













Income from operations

175,022



129,663



20,123













Gain (Loss) from foreign currency translation

(29,215)



2,302



357

Interest and investment income, net

58,284



64,593



10,025

Change in fair value of listed equity securities investment

(46,533)



(59,168)



(9,183)

Fees and expenses related to proposed going-private

     transaction (Note 5)



(80,365)



(12,472)

Change in fair value of long-term investment

39,614





Other income, net

6,692



4,154



645













Income before income tax expense

203,864



61,179



9,495

Income tax expense

(39,330)



(20,347)



(3,158)













Net income

164,534



40,832



6,337

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests

8,788



5,795



899













Net income attributable to 51job, Inc.

173,322



46,627



7,236













Net income

164,534



40,832



6,337

Other comprehensive income (loss)

(597)



17



3













Total comprehensive income

163,937



40,849



6,340













Earnings per share:











   Basic

2.58



0.69



0.11

   Diluted

2.55



0.68



0.11













Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:











   Basic

67,185,235



67,437,209



67,437,209

   Diluted

68,089,693



68,397,787



68,397,787

























Notes:











(1) The conversion of Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollar amounts is based on the noon buying rate of RMB6.4434

to US$1.00 on September 30, 2021 in New York for cable transfers of Renminbi as set forth in the H.10 weekly statistical

release of the Federal Reserve Board.

(2) Includes share-based compensation expense of RMB5,345 and RMB5,009 (US$777) for the three months ended 

September 30, 2020 and 2021, respectively.

(3) Includes share-based compensation expense of RMB4,595 and RMB4,305 (US$668) for the three months ended

September 30, 2020 and 2021, respectively.

(4) Includes share-based compensation expense of RMB23,603 and RMB22,104 (US$3,431) for the three months ended

September 30, 2020 and 2021, respectively.

(5) Includes fees and expenses of RMB12,722 (US$1,974) incurred in the three months ended June 30, 2021.

 

 

51job, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income















For the Nine Months Ended



September 30,

2020



September 30,

2021



September 30,

2021

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)



(unaudited)



(unaudited)



RMB



RMB



US$ (Note 1)













Revenues:











   Online recruitment services

1,595,772



1,778,506



276,020

   Other human resource related revenues

930,072



1,296,739



201,251













Net revenues

2,525,844



3,075,245



477,271

Cost of services (Note 2)

(847,227)



(1,141,538)



(177,164)













Gross profit

1,678,617



1,933,707



300,107













Operating expenses:











   Sales and marketing (Note 3)

(882,094)



(1,386,931)



(215,248)

   General and administrative (Note 4)

(285,999)



(300,041)



(46,566)













Total operating expenses

(1,168,093)



(1,686,972)



(261,814)













Income from operations

510,524



246,735



38,293













Loss from foreign currency translation

(19,591)



(4,876)



(757)

Interest and investment income, net

169,018



156,548



24,296

Change in fair value of listed equity securities investment

20,164



(77,581)



(12,040)

Fees and expenses related to proposed going-private

     transaction (Note 5)



(84,187)



(13,066)

Change in fair value of long-term investment

39,614





Other income, net

155,617



93,898



14,573













Income before income tax expense

875,346



330,537



51,299

Income tax expense

(135,722)



(72,511)



(11,254)













Net income

739,624



258,026



40,045

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests

15,604



27,502



4,268













Net income attributable to 51job, Inc.

755,228



285,528



44,313













Net income

739,624



258,026



40,045

Other comprehensive loss

(294)



(146)



(23)













Total comprehensive income

739,330



257,880



40,022













Earnings per share:











   Basic

11.27



4.23



0.66

   Diluted

11.11



4.18



0.65













Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:











   Basic

67,000,172



67,426,629



67,426,629

   Diluted

67,992,639



68,267,453



68,267,453

























Notes:











(1) The conversion of Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollar amounts is based on the noon buying rate of RMB6.4434

to US$1.00 on September 30, 2021 in New York for cable transfers of Renminbi as set forth in the H.10 weekly statistical

release of the Federal Reserve Board.

(2) Includes share-based compensation expense of RMB17,341 and RMB19,086 (US$2,962) for the nine months ended 

September 30, 2020 and 2021, respectively.

(3) Includes share-based compensation expense of RMB14,907 and RMB16,407 (US$2,546) for the nine months ended

September 30, 2020 and 2021, respectively.

(4) Includes share-based compensation expense of RMB76,549 and RMB84,172 (US$13,064) for the nine months ended

September 30, 2020 and 2021, respectively.

(5) Includes fees of RMB3,822 (US$593), which were previously reflected in general and administrative expenses for the

three months ended June 30, 2021.

 

 

51job, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results















For the Three Months Ended



September 30,

2020



September 30,

2021



September 30,

2021

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)



(unaudited)



(unaudited)



RMB



RMB



US$ (Note 1)













GAAP income before income tax expense

203,864



61,179



9,495

Add: Share-based compensation

33,543



31,418



4,876

Add (Less): (Gain) Loss from foreign currency translation

29,215



(2,302)



(357)

Add: Change in fair value of listed equity securities

investment

46,533



59,168



9,183

Less: Change in fair value of long-term investment

(39,614)





Non-GAAP income before income tax expense

273,541



149,463



23,197













GAAP income tax expense

(39,330)



(20,347)



(3,158)

Tax effect of non-GAAP line items

(32)



2



0

Non-GAAP income tax expense

(39,362)



(20,345)



(3,158)













Non-GAAP adjusted net income

234,179



129,118



20,039













Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to 51job, Inc.

242,967



134,913



20,938













Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share:











   Basic

3.62



2.00



0.31

   Diluted

3.57



1.97



0.31













Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:











   Basic

67,185,235



67,437,209



67,437,209

   Diluted

68,089,693



68,397,787



68,397,787















For the Nine Months Ended



September 30,

2020



September 30,

2021



September 30,

2021

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)



(unaudited)



(unaudited)



RMB



RMB



US$ (Note 1)













GAAP income before income tax expense

875,346



330,537



51,299

Add: Share-based compensation

108,797



119,665



18,572

Add: Loss from foreign currency translation

19,591



4,876



757

Add (Less): Change in fair value of listed equity securities

     investment

(20,164)



77,581



12,040

Less: Change in fair value of long-term investment

(39,614)





Non-GAAP income before income tax expense

943,956



532,659



82,668













GAAP income tax expense

(135,722)



(72,511)



(11,254)

Tax effect of non-GAAP line items

(71)



86



13

Non-GAAP income tax expense

(135,793)



(72,425)



(11,241)













Non-GAAP adjusted net income

808,163



460,234



71,427













Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to 51job, Inc.

823,767



487,736



75,695













Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share:











   Basic

12.29



7.23



1.12

   Diluted

12.12



7.14



1.11













Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:











   Basic

67,000,172



67,426,629



67,426,629

   Diluted

67,992,639



68,267,453



68,267,453

























Note (1): The conversion of Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollar amounts is based on the noon buying rate of RMB6.4434

to US$1.00 on September 30, 2021 in New York for cable transfers of Renminbi as set forth in the H.10 weekly statistical

release of the Federal Reserve Board.

 

 

51job, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets



















As of





December 31,

2020



September 30,

2021



September 30,

2021

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)



(unaudited)



(unaudited)





RMB



RMB



US$ (Note 1)















ASSETS

























Current assets:













Cash

3,292,698



9,984,321



1,549,542



Restricted cash

2,258







Short-term investments

7,469,213



185,030



28,716



Accounts receivable (net of allowance of RMB26,798 and













  RMB26,513 as of December 31, 2020 and  September 30, 2021,













  respectively)

290,480



357,342



55,459



Prepayments and other current assets

492,980



642,786



99,759















Total current assets

11,547,629



11,169,479



1,733,476















Non-current assets:













Time deposits 

719,189



738,831



114,665



Long-term investments

1,576,250



1,497,133



232,351



Property and equipment, net

273,157



270,573



41,992



Goodwill

1,036,124



1,036,124



160,804



Intangible assets, net

163,503



136,280



21,150



Right-of-use assets

307,869



308,682



47,907



Other long-term assets

13,946



1,056,312



163,937



Deferred tax assets

38,013



48,022



7,453















Total non-current assets

4,128,051



5,091,957



790,259















Total assets

15,675,680



16,261,436



2,523,735















LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND EQUITY

























Current liabilities:













Current portion of long-term bank loan



2,500



388



Accounts payable

83,087



123,073



19,101



Salary and employee related accrual

182,565



187,699



29,130



Taxes payable

172,254



148,388



23,029



Advances from customers

1,158,604



1,290,050



200,213



Lease liabilities, current

34,952



42,821



6,646



Other payables and accruals

1,178,955



1,192,137



185,016















Total current liabilities

2,810,417



2,986,668



463,523















Non-current liabilities:













Long-term bank loan



47,500



7,372



Lease liabilities, non-current

44,949



42,476



6,592



Deferred tax liabilities

232,087



212,366



32,959















Total non-current liabilities

277,036



302,342



46,923















Total liabilities

3,087,453



3,289,010



510,446















Mezzanine equity:













Redeemable non-controlling interests

189,811



161,318



25,036















Shareholders' equity:













Common shares (US$0.0001 par value: 500,000,000 shares













  authorized, 67,406,657 and 67,437,209 shares issued and













  outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021,













  respectively)

54



54



8



Additional paid-in capital

5,206,154



5,333,135



827,690



Statutory reserves

18,474



18,474



2,867



Accumulated other comprehensive income

276,975



276,829



42,963



Retained earnings

6,871,090



7,156,618



1,110,690















Total 51job, Inc. shareholders' equity

12,372,747



12,785,110



1,984,218















Non-controlling interests

25,669



25,998



4,035















Total equity

12,398,416



12,811,108



1,988,253















Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and equity

15,675,680



16,261,436



2,523,735





























Note (1): The conversion of Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollar amounts is based on the noon buying rate of RMB6.4434 to US$1.00

on September 30, 2021 in New York for cable transfers of Renminbi as set forth in the H.10 weekly statistical release of the Federal

Reserve Board.

 

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/51job-inc-reports-third-quarter-2021-financial-results-301445157.html

SOURCE 51job

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.