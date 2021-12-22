VERONA, Italy, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls is a three-day blind tasting event arranged every year by Veronafiere, an international group based in the city of Verona. The three-day wine selection culminates in the publication of 5StarWines – the Book, a digital and paper guide, that collects the selected wines that obtained a score of at least 90/100. The Guide aims to support producers by giving them an important marketing and promotional tool for their companies.
This year the wine selection is in its 6th edition, marking a return to tradition. Over the past two years, organizing the event was challenging due to the Covid-19 restrictions. In particular, the 2020 edition, entitled "Agile", was organized entirely through Zoom like many other events that occurred in that difficult year. The 2021 edition returned to its original format as it was possible to organize the whole event in person. 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls 2021 took place from June 16th to 18th, an unusual timing for this extraordinary edition, which typically takes place in April.
For 2022, the selection will take place immediately preceding Vinitaly, the most important international wine fair trade in the world. This is a return to "tradition." This year the selected wineries, all of whom must obtain a score of at least 90 points out of 100, will be promoted the week before and during Vinitaly and receive their certificates during the fair. The rankings of the selected wines will be released publicly after the three days of tasting and evaluation. Moreover, if a selected winery participates in 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls 2022 and is a fair exhibitor at Vinitaly, they will be able to insert their 5StarWines score on the Vinitaly platform, called VF +.
Along with the wines selected for publication in the Guide, the international jury of experts also attributes official recognition via special Trophies. These Trophies will be announced and officially delivered to the wineries during Vinitaly. The Throphies of 5StarWines are: Winery of the Year – Grand Vinitaly, Best Italian Wine – Banco BPM, Best White Wine, Best Rosé Wine, Best Red Wine, Best Semi-Sparkling Wine, Best Sparkling Wine, Best Sweet Wine, and Best Fortified Wine. The Throphies of Wine Without Walls (the section dedicated to wine certified organic, biodynamic, and sustainable wines), are: Best Winery Wine Without Walls, Best Biodynamic Wine, Best Organic Wine, and Best Sustainable Wine.
All the participating 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls wines will be tasted by a panel of international experts, selected among Masters of Wine, Master Sommeliers, WSET Diploma holders, VIA experts and ambassadors, oenologists and journalists. During the event only the Chairmen Panel will evaluate the wines that can potentially obtain a score of 90/100 and above. The General Chairmen of this new edition are: Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW, Master of Wine and VIA ambassador; Robert Joseph, wine business consultant and an editorial consultant for Meininger's Wine Business International; Bernard Burtschy, wine columnist for Le Figaro and several French magazines; Daniele Cernilli, editor at Doctor Wine and founder of Gambero Rosso; Gabriele Gorelli MW, Master of Wine, wine expert, designer and brand builder. The combination of different geographical backgrounds, the judges' variety of professional profiles and the blind tasting process aims to guarantee objectivity during the selection.
This year the prices are reduced for international wineries, the rates are available at this link: https://www.5starwines.it/registrazioni/?lang=en. We would like to inform our readers that there is currently a 15% discount on the registration fee, valid until January 17th. To register the wines for the selection, please refer to the following link: https://registration.5starwines.it/en.
5StarWines & Wine Without Walls 2022 together with Vinitaly 2022 will mark a return to tradition, a return to normality. After two years of distancing, lockdowns, quarantines we all need to experience these live exhibitions, a chance to celebrate wine, its winemakers and lovers.
About: 5StarWines – the Book is the annual wine selection organized by Veronafiere, held in the lead-up to the biggest Italian wine fair in the world. The event is now in its sixth edition. 5StarWines – the Book is a blind tasting aimed at shedding light on wineries investing in the improvement of their products. During the event, a highly qualified panel of wine professionals will taste and score — using a 100-point scale — participating wines. In the 2021 edition, over 2000 bottles took part in the competition and 510 were selected for inclusion in 5StarWines – the Book. The Guide is a useful tool both on the promotional and commercial side. It introduces international buyers and wine lovers to new wine products of great value. It guarantees wine quality and it maintains and certifies their value at an international level.
