Stanford Drug Discovery Symposium logo

Stanford Drug Discovery Symposium logo

 By Stanford Cardiovascular Institute

STANFORD, Calif., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Featuring talks from drug discovery leaders, the Stanford Drug Discovery Symposium, April 19-20, 2021, is a free, virtual symposium hosted by Stanford University.

This event offers an exciting opportunity for the public to hear about how drug research and development is done in the U.S. and globally. Esteemed guests are from major pharmaceutical companies, federal policymakers, venture capitalists, start-up companies, and scientists making groundbreaking advances. This year also offers a look into how COVID-19 has led to change in these spaces. Register for free at http://tinyurl.com/SDDS2021.

This year's SDDS "Lifetime Achievement Award" will be awarded to Doug Lowy, MD, Principal Deputy Director, National Cancer Institute, and John Schiller, Ph.D., Deputy Chief, Laboratory of Cellular Oncology, for their work on the HPV vaccine.

A selection of guest speakers and participants include:

  • Andrew Plump, MD, Ph.D., President, Research & Development of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
  • Young Sohn, Chairman of the Board, HARMAN, and Senior Advisor, Samsung Electronics
  • Marcus Schindler, Ph.D., Executive Vice President and CSO of Research & Early Development, Novo Nordisk
  • Hal Barron, MD, CSO and President, GlaxoSmithKline
  • Wendy Young, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Small Molecule Drug Discovery, Genentech
  • Nanna Lünebourg, Ph.D., MBA, Partner, Novo Ventures
  • Taiyin Yang, Ph.D., Executive Vice President, Pharmaceutical Development and Manufacturing, Gilead
  • Janet Woodcock, MD, Acting Commissioner, FDA
  • Kathrin Jansen, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Head of Vaccine Research and Development, Pfizer
  • Mir Imran, MS, Chairman and CEO, Rani Therapeutics
  • Ken Mills, President and CEO, REGENXBIO
  • George Yancopoulos, MD, Ph.D., President and CSO, Regeneron
  • Joan Mannick, MD, Head of Research and Development, Life Biosciences
  • Mathai Mammen, MD, Ph.D., Global Head of Research and Development, Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson
  • Levi Garraway, MD, Ph.D., CMO, Genentech
  • Helene Gayle, MD, MPH, President and CEO, The Chicago Community Trust
  • Mark Smith, MD, MBA, Founding President and CEO, California Healthcare Foundation
  • Elias Zerhouni, MD, Former President for R&D, Sanofi; former Director of the NIH; former U.S. Presidential Science Envoy
  • Robert Califf, MD, Head of Strategy and Policy, Verily Life Sciences and Google Health Divisions of Alphabet

A complete list of speakers and registration information can be found at http://tinyurl.com/SDDS2021.

SDDS 2021 is sponsored in part by Alexandria Ventures, Cytokinetics, Khloris Biosciences, Merck, OptinaDX, REGENXBIO Inc., Stanford Cancer Institute, Stanford Cardiovascular Institute, Santen, Novo Nordisk, Stanford Cardiovascular Health, Vala Sciences, Codex DNA, Servier BioInnovation, and 10X Genomics.

Media Sponsors include Biocom California, Keystone Symposia, and California Life Sciences.

To sponsor, or for other information, press contact: preston@stanford.edu.

Related Files

2021 SDDS v21-website.docx

SDDS2021-Poster_14.pdf

Related Images

stanford-drug-discovery-symposium.png

Stanford Drug Discovery Symposium logo

Stanford Drug Discovery Symposium logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5th-stanford-drug-discovery-symposium-sdds-2021-to-be-held-virtually-this-year-on-april-19-20-2021-301253808.html

SOURCE Stanford Cardiovascular Institute

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.