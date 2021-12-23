5W Public Relations Logo (PRNewsfoto/5W Public Relations)

5W Public Relations Logo (PRNewsfoto/5W Public Relations)

 By 5W Public Relations, CES 2022, Consumer Technology Association (CTA)

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today the agency's corporate and technology practices are preparing to virtually attend CES 2022, the world's most influential tech event. 

"We could not be more excited to make our virtual return to CESs," said 5WPR President, Matt Caiola. "This year's event is set to have a substantial virtual presence in addition to the restoration of its in-person attendance, providing a global audience access to more than 2,000 major brands and startups, as well as the world's most-influential leaders."

Led by an expert team with extensive category experience, 5WPR's corporate and technology practices leverage unrivaled industry knowledge and integrated, strategic campaigns to drive real, meaningful results for clients.

The Annual CES will take place January 5-8 and is organized by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the largest trade organization for consumer electronics manufacturers, retailers, and others associated with that industry.  

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

Media Contact

Ronn Torossian 

rtorossian@5wpr.com / 212-999-5585

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5wpr-reignites-trade-show-support-with-a-focus-on-ces-301450417.html

SOURCE 5W Public Relations

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.