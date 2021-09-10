NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Six attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP are recognized in the 2021 edition of the Intellectual Asset Management's (IAM) Strategy 300 – The World's Leading Intellectual Property (IP) Strategists.
The guide identifies the individuals leading the way in the development and implementation of strategies that maximize the value of IP portfolios, according to the publication. Those recognized can only qualify for IAM Strategy 300 if they were nominated by at least three people from outside of their organization. Only individuals proven to have exceptional skill sets, as well as profound insights into the development, creation, and management of IP value, are featured in the publication.
The following shareholders were selected:
- James J. DeCarlo is actively involved in virtually all aspects of IP counseling and focuses on litigating, licensing, and procuring patents in the software, hardware, internet, and networking spaces, among many others.
- David J. Dykeman, co-chair of the firm's global Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group, focuses on securing worldwide IP protection and related business strategy for high tech clients, with particular experience in life sciences, medical devices, robotics, materials, and information technology.
- Chinh H. Pham, co-chair of the Emerging Technology Practice, is a registered patent attorney with experience in the strategic creation, implementation, and protection of IP rights for high technology and life science clients.
- Barry J. Schindler, co-chair of the Global Patent Prosecution Group, represents major companies and start-ups regarding patents and trade secrets and managing their worldwide patent portfolio in technical areas of AgriTech, FoodTech, Fintech, chemical, pharmaceutical, material science, and medical devices.
- Andrew B. Schwaab focuses his practice on strategic IP matters, including counseling, global patent prosecution, patent litigation, licensing, validity and infringement analyses/opinions, due diligence, and freedom-to-operate issues.
- Fang Xie, Ph.D. focuses her practice on establishing, defending, licensing, sharing, and monetizing IP rights for life sciences companies.
About Greenberg Traurig's Intellectual Property & Technology Practice: With more than 220 intellectual property attorneys and patent agents in the United States, Asia, and Europe, Greenberg Traurig provides a broad range of patent, trademark and copyright protection and strategic counseling. Greenberg Traurig was named "Law Firm of the Year" for Trademark Law and a "National Tier 1" Law Firm for IP Litigation, Patent Law and Litigation, Copyright Law, and Technology Law by U.S. News and Best Lawyers, 2020 "Best Law Firms."
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2200 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 3.0 Certified. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
Media Contact
Elaine Walker, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 305-579-0832, walkere@gtlaw.com
SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP