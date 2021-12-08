SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- California Alcohol Policy Alliance (CAPA), and Alcohol Justice, are pleased to announce the 6th Annual CAPA Summit #CAPASummit2021.

CAPA Virtual Summit Reclaiming Our Power

Friday, December 10, 2021, 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.(PT)

Zoom Webinar, preregistration required: bit.ly/RECLAIM_POWER

- Eunisses Hernandez, Co-founder & Executive Director, La Defensa



Nicholas Freudenberg, Ph.D., Distinguished Professor of Public Health at City University of New York School of Public Health and Director

of the CUNY Urban Food Policy Institute



- Jill Sharkey, Ph.D., Associate Dean for Research and Outreach in the Department of Education, University of California Santa Barbara



- Natalie Larez, Ph.D. student in the Department of Counseling, Clinical, and School Psychology, University of California Santa Barbara

The fight for social justice is central to the work that CAPA does to reduce alcohol-related harm in our

communities. This year's summit is an invitation to continue together in the direction of reclaiming our

collective power to make systems change. With this summit, CAPA is launching a series of discussions that will continue

to move us further along in our journey. In 2022 CAPA will be hosting panels, discussions and presentations to further our

analysis and our capacity for partnership and advocacy. We hope you will join us as we identify intersectional partnerships

in public health, policy, and research to inform social justice in alcohol policy.

The California Alcohol Policy Alliance (CAPA) shall unite diverse organizations and communities in California to protect

health and safety, and prevent alcohol-related harm through statewide action.

 Current core issues leading to specific advocacy and policy change action items.



- Raise the price of alcohol through taxes and fees, supporting the "Charge for Harm" concept that the industry should pay for

treatment, prevention and all other costs to government.



- Limit alcohol advertising in all media, especially on government-controlled property and where children or targeted populations are exposed.



- Make the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control effective, efficient, transparent, and accountable to public health and safety concerns

of the community, and not to cater to industry profits and license expediency, through policies that reduce alcohol outlet density and increase funding

for alcohol control, regulation, and enforcement.



- Eliminate product lines (such as alcopops and malt liquors) oriented to underage youth and vulnerable or targeted populations.



- Reduce the allowable blood alcohol content for drivers as "Point .05 Saves Lives"



- Improve labelling and out-of-home advertising of all alcohol products to ensure a) no marketing to youth, b) no indications of

unsubstantiated health claims, c) display of alcohol content by volume and percentage and d) display of harms.



- Support racial, ethnic, socioeconomic and health justice in all advocacy; seek cultural competency and diversity in our

engagement of volunteers, membership, and collaborating organizations; reduce disparities of alcohol harms, eliminate bias in

enforcement of alcohol laws, and end inequities in access to alcohol dependence treatment, recovery and care services.

CAPA Member Organizations:

  • Alcohol Justice
  • Alcohol-Narcotics Education Foundation of California
  • ADAPP, Inc.
  • ADAPT San Ramon Valley
  • Bay Area Community Resources
  • Behavioral Health Services, Inc.
  • Best Start Region 1
  • CA Council on Alcohol Problems
  • Cambodian American Association of America
  • CASA for Safe & Healthy Neighborhoods
  • Center for Human Development
  • Center for Open Recovery
  • DogPAC of San Francisco
  • Dolores Huerta Foundation
  • Eden Youth & Family Center
  • Institute for Public Strategies
  • FASD Network of Southern CA
  • FreeMUNI – SF
  • Friday Night Live Partnership
  • Future Leaders of America
  • Koreatown Youth & Community Center
  • Laytonville Healthy Start
  • L.A. County Friday Night Live
  • L.A. Drug & Alcohol Policy Alliance
  • L.A. County Office of Education
  • Lutheran Office of Public Policy – CA
  • MFI Recovery Center
  • Mountain Communities Family Resource Center
  • National Asian Pacific American Families Against Substance Abuse
  • National Council on Alcoholism & Drug Dependence – Orange County
  • Partnership for a Positive Pomona
  • Paso por Paso, Inc.
  • Project SAFER
  • Pueblo y Salud
  • Reach Out
  • San Marcos Prevention Coalition
  • San Rafael Alcohol & Drug Coalition
  • SAY San Diego
  • Saving Lives Drug & Alcohol Coalition
  • South Orange County Coalition
  • Tarzana Treatment Centers, Inc.
  • The Wall Las Memorias Project
  • UCEPP Social Model Recovery Systems
  • Women Against Gun Violence
  • Youth For Justice

For more information go to: https://alcoholpolicyalliance.org/ 

  • On Twitter @CAPA_Alcohol
  • On Instagram @caalcoholpolicy
  • On Facebook @AlcoholPolicyAlliance

California Alcohol Policy Alliance is a project of Alcohol Justice

Michael Scippa 415 548-0492

Jorge Castillo 213 840-3336

Mayra Jiménez 323 683-4687

