ATLANTA, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 7 Mindsets, the leading provider of online social-emotional learning (SEL) curriculum and professional development to K-12 districts and schools, has partnered with middle-market private equity firm Gauge Capital to provide growth capital and to recapitalize the company for rapid expansion. This capital investment will further accelerate 7 Mindsets' plans to develop additional SEL offerings and resources that empower students and educators across the country, creating lasting cultural transformation that positively impacts student behavior, achievement, and attendance.
Founded in 2016, 7 Mindsets includes a comprehensive web-based curriculum and professional development program. The mindsets-based curriculum includes more than 370 unique lessons for students in every grade in both English and Spanish. In addition to the student curriculum, 7 Mindsets' research-backed methodology provides resources that help teachers reconnect to their students and each other.
"Our mission has always been to help students and educators dream bigger, pursue their passions, have meaningful relationships and to thrive in and out of school," said Scott Shickler, Co-Founder and CEO of 7 Mindsets. "Gauge Capital shares our belief that mindsets matter and they determine the quality of your life. The Gauge Capital team has a proven record of success and together, we will empower millions of students and educators to live their best lives."
Tom McKelvey, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Gauge Capital, said, "Extensive research has shown direct and statistically significant impact from the 7 Mindsets approach to supporting the social-emotional wellbeing of students, teachers, and administrators. 7 Mindsets and its transformational social-emotional learning platform have a well-deserved reputation for excellence. We look forward to helping them further build an optimistic view of the future with mindsets-based social-emotional learning."
About Gauge Capital
Gauge Capital is a leading middle-market private equity firm based in Southlake, Texas. Gauge invests in five key sectors: healthcare, technology, business services, government & industrial services, and food & consumer. The firm manages approximately $2.5 billion in capital and in 2020 and 2021, Inc. Magazine named Gauge one of the top private equity firms for founders. In 2021, Gauge was also named to the Top 50 PE Firms in the Middle Market by Grady Campbell. For more information, please contact Andrew Peix, Managing Director of Business Development at apeix@gaugecapital.com.
About 7 Mindsets
Since 2016, 7 Mindsets has been providing an award-winning, easy-to-implement, proven, and transformational SEL program to PreK-12 schools and districts. The research-based program helps PK-12 districts and schools create and sustain positive school cultures rooted in healthy relationships. For more information go to https://7mindsets.com and follow 7 Mindsets on Twitter @7Mindsets.
