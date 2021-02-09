HINGHAM, Mass., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wellness Workdays, a leading provider of worksite wellness programs, will host its 8th Annual Emerging Trends in Wellness Conference on April 8. The virtual event will feature nationally-recognized speakers from across the country who will highlight the importance of employee wellness during the pandemic and beyond, including key strategies and initiatives employers can implement to develop a healthy and resilient workforce.
"The coronavirus pandemic highlights the importance of prioritizing employee health and developing a resilient workforce that can thrive throughout periods of change," said Debra Wein, CEO of Wellness Workdays. "Our conference will provide employers with the opportunity to learn about the latest innovations in well-being from dynamic speakers who will share their vision about the future of employee wellness while providing attendees with the tools and resources needed to develop programs that deliver results."
This year's sessions will cover the hottest topics in employee wellness, including how employers can develop a resilient workforce and create an environment that prioritizes employee health, the top strategies for transitioning wellness programs in 2021 and beyond, the newest innovations in employee safety and well-being, the benefits of creating an empathetic workplace, the best ways to manage change and proven tactics for combating implicit bias. In addition to learning from industry experts, attendees will get best practices and tips for success from this year's certified Best Wellness Employers. Now in its fourth year, the Best Wellness Employer certification program was developed by Wellness Workdays in collaboration with experts from Harvard Medical School and other nationally renowned health and wellness experts to recognize the outstanding achievements of employers committed to creating best-in-class corporate wellness programs.
Registration and details about the conference can be found on the conference website. Opportunities to sponsor and exhibit are still available. Visit the conference sponsorship page for details.
Wellness Workdays is recognized by SHRM to offer Professional Development Credits (PDCs) for the SHRM-CPSM or SHRM-SCPSM. This program is valid for 6.5 PDCs for the SHRM-CPSM or SHRM-SCPSM. For more information about certification or recertification, please visit http://www.shrmcertification.org.
About Wellness Workdays
Wellness Workdays is a Massachusetts company with offices in New York, Florida and Texas that designs and delivers corporate wellness programs to promote employee health, productivity and a culture of well-being. Our subsidiary, OMC Wellness, based in Portland, Maine, provides population health management solutions utilizing onsite health coaching and proprietary technology to sustain measurable outcomes. A Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise, we have earned industry recognition and best practices awards for our clients, which include New Balance, Columbia Construction, EMD Millipore, Putnam Investments, Cape Cod Healthcare, Brown University, the Maine Department of Transportation, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Rockland Trust, Titan America, Norway Savings Bank and Harvard Business School. Visit us at http://www.wellnessworkdays.com or http://www.OMCWellness.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram and join the conference conversation on Twitter #WWConf2021.
