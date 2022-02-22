ATLANTA, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A 2nd Chance Bail Bonds, a leading bail bonding agency with locations throughout the metro Atlanta area, today announces its operations have extended to encompass Walton County, which is located east of Atlanta.
"We're pleased to be able to extend our service area to include the residents of Walton County," says Daniel Matalon, founder of A 2nd Chance Bail Bonds. "For more than a decade, defendants and their families from across metro Atlanta have trusted A 2nd Chance with their bonding needs. Now, we can help provide a second chance to defendants awaiting trial at the Walton County Detention Center as well as those with obligations to cities throughout Walton County."
Expansion to Walton County allows A 2nd Chance to serve defendants awaiting trial at the Walton County Detention Center as well as those with obligations to Monroe, Loganville, Walnut Grove and Social Circle.
As a reputable and experienced bail bond company, A 2nd Chance strives to provide the highest level of customer service in the bail bonds industry. With various payment plans available, clients can quickly get back to their families and jobs.
Adding the Walton service area brings A 2nd Chance Bail Bonds' reach to six metro Atlanta counties including the counties of Fulton, Dekalb, Cobb, Gwinnett and Barrow.
About A 2nd Chance Bail Bonds
A 2nd Chance Bail Bonds is a trusted bail bonding agency with locations throughout the metropolitan Atlanta area. The company also provides services nationwide and has helped thousands of clients prepare for criminal defense from home instead of jail. Representatives are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to explain the bonding process. The family-owned firm, which was founded in 2007 by Daniel Matalon, is one of the largest and fastest-growing bonding agencies in metro Atlanta. In 2021, they launched A 2nd Chance Monitoring, providing technology that allows detainees to rejoin work and family while under court supervision. For more information, please visit http://www.a2ndchancebailbonds.com or a2ndchancemonitoring.com.
