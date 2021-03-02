NEW YORK, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The personalization expert for digital audio and video advertising, A Million Ads, today announces that its dynamic audio ads are now available via Google's Display & Video 360 DSP.
Display & Video 360 is an integrated tool that helps creative, data, and media teams work together to execute end-to-end campaigns. By utilizing Display & Video 360, A Million Ads' clients will now be able to serve personalized audio creative, at scale, across the available digital audio inventory on the platform.
The collaboration is currently running in a successful beta stage, with a number of top global QSR, auto and retail brands, and is looking to grow in the coming months.
"We are excited to be able to offer our clients another buying platform to access digital audio inventory," said Steve Dunlop, Founder and CEO at A Million Ads. "We know that in the coming months dynamic advertising is set to play an important part in brands' strategies, so by tapping into Display & Video 360, we can target our personalized dynamic creative campaigns even more extensively."
