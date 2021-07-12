A. O. Smith Corporation logo. (PRNewsFoto/A. O. Smith Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/A. O. Smith Corporation)

MILWAUKEE, Wis., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Directors of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.26 per share on the company's Common Stock and Class A Common Stock.

The dividend is payable on August 16 to shareholders of record July 30, 2021.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation, with headquarters in Milwaukee, Wis., is a global leader applying innovative technology and energy-efficient solutions to products manufactured and marketed worldwide. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: AOS), the company is one of the world's leading manufacturers of residential and commercial water heating equipment and boilers, as well as a manufacturer of water treatment and air purification products. For more information, visit www.aosmith.com.

 

