HOUSTON, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A&R Logistics, North America's leading supply chain services company to the chemical industry, announced today it has named Philip Gillespie its Chief Financial Officer.
Mr. Gillespie joins A&R with more than 30 years of experience running successful finance teams. He most recently served as CFO of Highline Warren, North America's premier distributor of automotive chemicals and products. Mr. Gillespie has also held the CFO positions at Vertellus Specialties, Inc. and within Honeywell.
"Phil is not only an ideal fit for A&R given his expansive financial leadership in the chemicals industry, but also because of his diverse background spanning both large, established enterprises and high-growth, PE-backed companies," said A&R president and CEO, Chris Ball. "A&R is at the nexus of both, positioning him well to run our dynamic finance operation."
"There's an incredible opportunity for A&R given the company's nimbleness to adapt as the industry evolves," said Gillespie. "I am excited to join a team that has successfully built the leading supply chain services platform for the world's largest chemical companies."
A&R's supply chain platform is uniquely positioned to provide a complete line of service offerings for the chemical industry. The company has an extensive network of 25 terminals and 16 warehousing/packaging facilities nationwide with a fleet of more than 1,200 trucks and 1,800 trailers. A&R delivers a 360-degree supply chain suite with offerings that span bulk and liquid transportation, to warehousing and rail storage, to in-plant services, ISO intermodal and more.
Learn more at www.ardoingitright.com.
About A&R Logistics
A&R Logistics, Inc. is a leading supply chain services company providing dry bulk and liquid chemical transportation services, warehousing & packaging, distribution, export, and third-party logistics solutions to multinational companies within the chemical industry. A&R provides a comprehensive suite of services including over-the-road transportation, transloading, packaging, warehousing, and end-to-end outsourced transportation management through a nationwide network of facilities, a combination of company-owned equipment and owner-operators, and a non-asset-based transportation management division.
