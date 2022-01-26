PHOENIXVILLE, Pa., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A3 Global, LLC, a next-generation company focused on the future of transportation, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of NuVant Systems, Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
NuVant Systems is a worldwide provider of renewable battery technology. NuVant makes electrochemical equipment for hybrid vehicle battery reconditioning, fuel cells, batteries, and electrosynthesis, including custom electronics and R&D. They repair, remanufacture, and sell hybrid batteries to optimize and extend the life of batteries, giving them a second life at a fraction of the cost of new batteries.
"Clean and renewable energy will be the future of transportation," said Michael Cardone III, CEO of A3 Global. "With hybrid and electric cars becoming more commonplace on the roads, extending the life of batteries using NuVant's technology will be good for consumers, the economy, and the planet."
"This acquisition will allow us to more quickly commercialize our technology," said Dr. Eugene Smotkin, CEO of NuVant Systems. "NuVant's technology combined with A3 Global's deep automotive market expertise will accelerate the adoption of reconditioned and remanufactured batteries."
Manufacturing and service operations will continue in NuVant's Crown Point, IN facility, and research and development will continue in NuVant's Boston, MA laboratory. Dr. Smotkin will become Senior Vice President of Research and Development at A3 Global. He will continue his work at Northeastern University's College of Science, where he is Professor of Chemistry and runs the Smotkin Lab, discovering better materials for clean energy sources and processes through electrolytes and electrocatalytic materials.
A3 Global will leverage this acquisition in its goal to become the world leader in hybrid and electric aftermarket transportation solutions.
About A3 Global
A3 Global keeps critical missions moving by designing, manufacturing, and distributing essential parts, integrated systems, and electrification solutions for commercial and military vehicles. We bring decades of experience from the automotive, engineering, and government services industries together to form a next-generation company focused on the future of transportation.
For more information, visit http://www.a3global.com
Media Contact
Aaron Poynton, A3 Global, 1 4436438811, apoynton@a3global.com
SOURCE A3 Global