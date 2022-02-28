PHOENIX, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) is pleased to introduce its 2022-2023 President, David A. Khan, MD, FAAAAI. He was installed as AAAAI President this afternoon during the Business Meeting that took place on the final day of the 2022 AAAAI Annual Meeting in Phoenix, Arizona.
"It's an honor and a privilege to serve as AAAAI President for the next year. The allergy/immunology specialty is vibrant and diverse but small compared to other medical disciplines, and I plan to focus on strengthening the specialty by demonstrating the merits we provide. Just one example of that is in drug allergy, a field in which allergist/immunologists truly are the leaders, but have not fully leveraged that expertise for other medical specialties to benefit from," said Dr. Khan.
Dr. Khan is Professor of Internal Medicine and Pediatrics at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. He is also the Program Director for the allergy and immunology fellowship program at Southwestern. He has been a program director for 24 years and has graduated 45 fellows.
After receiving his medical degree from the University of Illinois and completing an internal medicine residency at the Good Samaritan Medical Center in Phoenix, Arizona, Dr. Khan went on to complete his fellowship training in allergy and immunology at the Mayo Clinic. His research interests include drug allergy, management of refractory chronic urticaria and mood disorders in asthma. He has also contributed to the literature extensively with over 160 peer reviewed publications and is Associate Editor for The Journal of Allergy and Immunology: In Practice (JACI: In Practice).
Over the course of his career, Dr. Khan has served in a number of leadership positions in the AAAAI, including Chair of the Program Directors Assembly, Chair of the Food Allergy, Anaphylaxis, and Drug Allergy Interest Section, and Chair of the In-Training Exam Committee. In addition, he was a member of the Joint Task Force on Practice Parameters for 16 years with major contributions to the updates on drug allergy and urticaria. He was Co-Chair of the Conjoint Board Review Committee and is also a Past President of the Texas Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Society (TAAIS). He has remained active in this society for over 20 years, chairing the annual TAAIS meeting since its inception and the Resident's Conference for 15 years.
The American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) is the leading membership organization of more than 7,100 allergists, asthma specialists, clinical immunologists, allied health professionals and others with a special interest in the research and treatment of allergic and immunologic diseases. The AAAAI is the go-to resource for patients living with allergies, asthma and immune deficiency disorders. Established in 1943, the AAAAI has more than 7,100 members in the United States, Canada and 72 other countries. The AAAAI's Find an Allergist/Immunologist service is a trusted resource to help you find a specialist close to home.
