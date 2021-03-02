MILWAUKEE, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) is pleased to introduce its 2021-2022 President, Giselle S. Mosnaim, MD, MS, FAAAAI.
She was installed as AAAAI President yesterday evening during the Business Meeting that took place on the final day of the 2021 AAAAI Annual Meeting. "While I wish we could have met in person, the COVID-19 pandemic caused us to shift gears to a virtual meeting format, and it was a great success," said Dr. Mosnaim. The AAAAI is the largest professional membership organization for allergist/immunologists, other medical specialists, allied health and related healthcare professionals—all with a special interest in the research and treatment of allergic and immunologic diseases, including asthma.
Dr. Mosnaim practices allergy/immunology at NorthShore University HealthSystem (NorthShore) and is a Clinical Assistant Professor at the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine. She completed undergraduate education at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, medical school at the University of Illinois at Chicago College of Medicine, and a Master of Science in clinical research (K-30) at Rush University Medical Center. She did her internal medicine residency at Lutheran General Hospital and an allergy/immunology fellowship at Rush. She served as Allergy/Immunology Program Director at Rush and currently teaches internal medicine, pediatric, and family medicine residents at NorthShore.
Dr. Mosnaim has been an active member of the AAAAI for many years, serving as Chair of the Fellows-In-Training Committee, New Allergist/Immunologist Assembly, Health Outcomes, Education, Delivery and Quality Interest Section, and Practice and Policy Division of the AAAAI. She is also a Past-President of the Illinois Society of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology.
When it comes to research activities, Dr. Mosnaim has been funded through the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) and Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI) to conduct asthma-focused clinical research, resulting in first author publications in The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (JACI), JACI: In Practice and Annals of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology. Aside from being committed to her research, which focuses on both pediatric and adult asthma, she is also committed to the education of allergy/immunology specialists and advocacy for current practicing allergists. She aims to use her platform to make positive changes across the board for the allergy/immunology specialty.
"I am honored to serve as AAAAI President, and while we still face many challenges, I hope to lead us through and out of the COVID-19 pandemic over the next year," she added.
The American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) represents allergists, asthma specialists, clinical immunologists, allied health professionals and others with a special interest in the research and treatment of allergic and immunologic diseases. Established in 1943, the AAAAI has over 7,000 members in the United States, Canada and 72 other countries.
