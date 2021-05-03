LOS ANGELES, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The CFL" designation has taken Los Angeles by storm with the recent launch of the American Academy for Certified Financial Litigators (AACFL) Los Angeles Chapter in April of 2021. The AACFL is proud to announce the creation of this chapter and applauds the commitment of its Founding Members. The organization's mission is to solve a growing problem in the divorce world a rapidly changing economy.
It makes sense that this demand has grown in the divorce world. A common path for attorneys is to study liberal arts at the undergraduate level, then to go to law school, and then to be advocating for their clients' financial future without any formal financial training. The mission of this group is to fix that problem because of how complex today's financial economy has become. A solid understanding of the financial fundamentals taught in the CFL™ Training course can make the difference between an attorney's client struggling after their divorce and the client being able to start the next chapter of their life with more financial security for their family. While years of experience as a divorce attorney is undoubtedly valuable, imagine the power and benefit to clients of combining that legal knowledge with enhanced financial skills!
An additional goal for the group is to raise the level of financial knowledge in the family law community, freeing up the judge's schedules from having to deal with these matters. This will allow judges to spend more time on areas such as domestic abuse, custody problems, and other important, non-financial, family matters. The organization believes that this is a goal that society would benefit from greatly.
The uniqueness of the CFL™ designation and training program is that it was developed by nationally recognized financial firms, financial experts, attorneys and judges who believe in the mission. To create public confidence, the CFL™ designation is only awarded to members of the AACFL who have taken the time to study and receive a passing grade on an objective, comprehensive exam covering these concepts. Not all divorce lawyers would make the commitment of time and effort to obtain and prove their knowledge in these areas. The AACFL seeks to publicly recognize the dedication of their members.
The AACFL seeks to publicly recognize the dedication of these Founding Members and will be indicating those who have earned the CFL designation on their Los Angeles website, available for public viewing: http://www.aacfl.org/chapter-la.
The AACFL is hopeful that this trend will continue in California and that its mission of helping the public and the court system will be achieved through the dedication of its members. Currently, the Founding Membership represents some of the finest divorce attorneys and firms in Los Angeles. The organization has been growing rapidly and currently has membership in over 20 metropolitan areas. Congratulations to the following Los Angeles Advisory Board and Founding Members!
Advisory Board Members:
David Yamamoto - Law Offices of David K. Yamamoto
Diana Zitser - Zitser Family Law Group, APC
John Gilligan - Gilligan Frisco & Trutanich LLP
Kevin Martin - Blank Rome LLP
Matthew Skarin Esq., CFLS, CPA - Skarin Law Group, APC
Vicki Greene - Law Offices of Vicki J. Greene, APLC
Jared Tonks, CPA, ABV, CFF - CBIZ Forensic and Financial Services
Blair Slattery, CPA, ABV - J.S. Held LLC
Ron Anfuso, CPA, ABV, CFF, CDFA, FABFA - Ron J. Anfuso, CPA, ABV, CFF, CDFA, FABFA
Founding Members:
Alexander Payne - Minyard Morris
Amaka Akudinobi - Amaka A. Akudinobi Law Offices
Ann E. Grant - The Law Office of Ann E. Grant
Cara Boroda - Van Oorschot Law Group P.C.
Cynthia Quintero - Law Office of Cynthia Quintero, A.P.C.
Daniel Gold - TLD Law
Edwin Castellanos - Castellanos & Associates, APLC
Emily Rubenstein - Law Office of Emily E. Rubenstein
Fahi Hallin - Harris Ginsberg LLP
Heather Mariano - The Law Offices of David K Yamamoto
Janani Rana - Minyard Morris
Janet Dockstader - Dockstader Orliczky
Jeffrey Bollinger - Moder Bollinger Melamed LLP
Jeffrey Hoffer - Hoffer Family Law Firm
Jeremy Swanson - Swanson'O Dell APC
Joanne Ratinoff - The Ratinoff Law Group
Jordon Steinberg - Kaufman Steinberg LLP
Julia Schneider - Wilkinson & Finkbeiner, LLP
Kendra Thomas - Thomas Law Offices
Kenneth Harvey - Law Offices of Kenneth L. Harvey
Lynda Sheridan - Law Offices of Lynda Sheridan
Marilyn M. Smith - The Law Office of Marilyn M. Smith
Marlo Van Oorschot - Van Oorschot Law Group P.C.
Melissa Hoff - Melissa Wheeler Hoff, Esq.
Michelle Dean - Michelle Dean Law, APC
Nicole Silverstein - Terry Levich Ross, APC.
Nicole Stednitz - Torrance Family Law, APC
Randy Medina - Law Offices of Randy W. Medina, APLC
Phyllicia Marquez - Law Offices of McPherson & Marquez
Regina Filippone - Regina Filippone, Attorney
Robert Borsky - Law Offices of Robert Borsky
Ryan Wood - Wood Law Group - Founding Member
Stephanie Loftin - Long Beach Law, Inc., APLC
Swati Desai - Desai Family Law Group
Taylor Wallin - Meyer, Olson, Lowy & Meyers, LLP.
Tigran Palyan - Palyan Law, APC
Yolanda Torres - Law Firm of Yolanda V Torres, APLC
Media Contact
Patricia, AACFL, +1 (800) 809-1999 Ext: 4, rachel@aacfl.org
SOURCE AACFL