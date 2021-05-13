PALM DESERT, Calif., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Association of Franchisees and Dealers (AAFD), a national trade association advocating for franchisees and independent dealers, today announced a new co-branded strategic partnership with RingCentral, a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions. As part of the partnership, AAFD and RingCentral will offer RingCentral® for AAFD Members, a cloud communications solution that delivers team messaging, video meetings and a cloud phone system, as an exclusive and discounted package for AAFD members, enabling them to work from anywhere.
"We are excited to welcome RingCentral as AAFD's newest Branded Partner, in providing RingCentral for AAFD Members. This new program will enable AAFD member franchisees, and their customers, to tap into the full suite of RingCentral's cloud communications solutions and empower them to work from anywhere on any device. In a time where communication is more important than ever, we are thrilled to promote a partnership that will help drive collaboration," said Robert Purvin, AAFD chief executive officer and chairman.
RingCentral for AAFD Members offers exclusive cost-effective pricing on RingCentral's cloud communications solutions. AAFD members will receive dedicated lifetime support 24/7. AAFD's Branded Partner program ensures a top-of-the-line member experience, while saving members' money by consolidating their communications platforms.
"The demand for cloud-based communications has never been greater and adding AAFD as a partner enables us to deliver our leading cloud communications solutions to franchised small business customers throughout North America," said Faiza Hughell, senior vice president, SMB at RingCentral. "We're excited to partner with AAFD and look forward to serving their network of customers."
About American Association of Franchisees and Dealers
AAFD is the oldest, largest, and most respected direct member franchisee trade association in the United States. Since 1992, the nonprofit organization has formed and supported exclusive trademark specific chapters for franchisees of hundreds of franchise systems and seeks to foster its vision of Total Quality Franchising—a collaborative franchise culture that respects the legitimate business interests of franchisors and franchisees. For more information, visit https://www.aafd.org
