 By American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.

DETROIT, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AAM), (NYSE: AXL) will hold a conference call to discuss first quarter and other related matters at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, May 6.  A press release announcing the results will be issued before the market opens on the same day and will be available at www.aam.com.

To participate by phone, please dial:

(877) 883-0383 from the United States

(412) 902-6506 from outside the United States

Callers should reference access code 2789182.

To participate by live audio webcast or listen to the briefing following the call, visit investor.aam.com.  A replay will be available one hour after the call is complete until May 13. To listen to the replay please dial:

(877) 344-7529 from the United States

(412) 317-0088 from outside the United States

When prompted, callers should enter replay access code 7397562. The audio replay will also be archived on AAM's website for one year.

About AAM:

As a leading global Tier 1 Automotive and Mobility Supplier, AAM (NYSE: AXL) designs, engineers and manufactures Driveline and Metal Forming technologies to support electric, hybrid and internal combustion vehicles. Headquartered in Detroit with nearly 80 facilities in 17 countries, AAM is bringing the future faster for a safer and more sustainable tomorrow.

For more information:

Investor Contact

David H. Lim                                            

Head of Investor Relations                   

 (313) 758-2006                                                                    

 david.lim@aam.com

Media Contact

Christopher M. Son

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

(313) 758-4814

chris.son@aam.com

