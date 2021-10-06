SAINT PAUL, Minn., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reell Precision Manufacturing, a world leader in innovative small package motion control, is pleased to announce that Aaron Kinning has joined the company as an Associate Global Product Line Manager, where he will be supporting Reell's Automotive, Medical, Transportation and Commercial Motion Business units.
Aaron joins Reell with extensive experience in product line management and technical sales. Prior to joining Reell, he held positions at the Donaldson Company and Boise Cascade where he was responsible for product line management, supply chain management and business development. In those positions Aaron gained critical understanding of the entire business value chain from supply chain management to customer facing sales and product line management. Aaron's broad business perspective will deliver a deep and high customer service level to Reell's customers.
Reell Vice President of Global Sales and Customer Service Jack Field is excited to have Aaron join the team. "Aaron comes to Reell with the strong technical capabilities and product management experience needed to expertly serve Reell's customers. His commitment to Servant Leadership and personal growth make him an ideal fit for Reell. Aaron is a strong addition to Reell and we are better with him on the team."
A native Minnesotan, Aaron holds a degree in Business Administration from the University of Minnesota Duluth. He currently lives in the Twin Cities area and will be serving Reell customers from Reell's Corporate Headquarters in Saint Paul.
Reell Precision Manufacturing is a global company that provides high-quality innovative solutions to transmit torque, control angular position and protect delicate components from excessive force. Combining the world's most precisely controlled torque technology with the industry's most experienced engineering team to provide a perfect product fit in customer applications. Reell's patented technology is widely used in the automotive, consumer electronics, aircraft interiors, medical technology, workstation furniture, kiosk/data terminal, and architectural lighting industries.
