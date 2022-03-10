LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aarti Kaushal has been taking care of the maintenance of her parents' home since her dad's health started to decline after his retirement. Now she's looking forward to making sure "everyone has an Aarti" with her new business – TruBlue Total House Care Serving Coastal OC.
TruBlue is a full-service, senior-friendly home maintenance company that offers handyman, cleaning and seasonal services. TruBlue Serving Coastal OC works in Laguna Niguel, Newport Beach, Newport Coast, Laguna Beach, Dana Point, Corona Del Mar and the surrounding areas.
"As I've been helping my parents with the maintenance of their home, I've realized that there are seniors and families who don't have an Aarti. They don't have someone who can make home repairs, preform modifications, and manage bringing in contractors for additional help. I don't want my parents to spend money unnecessarily or bring in a bunch of people we don't know and I understand other families feel the same way," Kaushal said. "When you hire TruBlue, you're hiring a friend who can help with those kinds of projects and treat your family with the love and respect they deserve. We want to be your trustworthy partner."
In addition to the work she can do for any type of client, Kaushal is specially trained to work with seniors by doing Senior Home Safety Assessments, performing age-friendly renovations and offering House Care Plus, a regular service program that can help seniors and busy families enjoy the comforts and convenience of owning a home without worrying about the maintenance hassles.
Kaushal has been working in the insurance industry for 20 years, but she has always wanted to open her own business. She decided to franchise with TruBlue instead of another home maintenance company because of the company's unique focus on helping seniors age in place.
"By opening TruBlue, I'll be able to take care of my community's seniors and families. I want to be there for people who need a little help to keep their homes safe and comfortable. I want everyone to have an Aarti," she said.
TruBlue Serving Coastal OC is licensed, bonded and insured. To learn more, call (949) 676-TBOC(8262), email AKaushal@TruBlueHouseCare.com or visit https://trubluehousecare.com/coastal-oc.
Media Contact
Kellie May, TruBlue Total House Care, 5133793185, marketing@trubluehousecare.com
TruBlue Total House Care