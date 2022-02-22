NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF) (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of January 31, 2022.







AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.

















Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings



Portfolio %

1) U.S. Treasury Notes  2.25%, 2/15/27 



1.61%

2) U.S. Treasury Notes  2.875%, 8/15/28 



1.13%

3) CCO Holdings LLC/CCO Holdings Capital Corp.  4.50%, 8/15/30 - 6/01/33 

0.67%

4) CCO Holdings LLC/CCO Holdings Capital Corp.  4.75%, 2/01/32 

0.64%

5) Dominican Republic International Bond  8.625%, 4/20/27 

0.62%

6) Altice France SA/France  5.125%, 7/15/29 

0.54%

7) Sirius XM Radio, Inc.  4.00%, 7/15/28 



0.51%

8) Altice Financing SA  5.75%, 8/15/29 



0.49%

9) Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.  5.50%, 8/31/26 - 4/01/28 

0.48%

10) Vistra Operations Co. LLC  4.375%, 5/01/29 

0.46%







Investment Type



Portfolio %

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade





Industrial





Energy



6.60%

Consumer Non-Cyclical



6.29%

Communications - Media



6.12%

Services



3.53%

Basic



3.08%

Communications - Telecommunications



2.81%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive



2.70%

Consumer Cyclical - Other



2.69%

Technology



2.62%

Capital Goods



2.56%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment



2.44%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers



2.39%

Transportation - Services



0.69%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants



0.63%

Transportation - Airlines



0.32%

Other Industrial



0.18%

SUBTOTAL



45.65%

Credit Default Swaps



20.44%

SUBTOTAL



20.44%

Financial Institutions





Banking



2.26%

Finance



1.82%

REITs



1.38%

Insurance



0.75%

Other Finance



0.49%

Brokerage



0.47%

SUBTOTAL



7.17%

Utility





Electric



1.27%

Other Utility



0.18%

SUBTOTAL



1.45%

SUBTOTAL



74.71%

Corporates - Investment Grade





Financial Institutions





Banking



3.51%

Insurance



1.51%

Finance



0.69%

REITs



0.24%

Brokerage



0.12%

Other Finance



0.02%

SUBTOTAL



6.09%

Industrial





Basic



1.14%

Energy



0.71%

Communications - Telecommunications



0.69%

Consumer Cyclical - Other



0.59%

Transportation - Airlines



0.44%

Consumer Non-Cyclical



0.22%

Capital Goods



0.22%

Technology



0.17%

Other Industrial



0.17%

Communications - Media



0.13%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive



0.11%

Services



0.07%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers



0.03%

SUBTOTAL



4.69%

Utility





Electric



0.04%

SUBTOTAL



0.04%

SUBTOTAL



10.82%

Collateralized Mortgage Obligations





Risk Share Floating Rate



5.43%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate



0.48%

Non-Agency Floating Rate



0.39%

Agency Fixed Rate



0.35%

SUBTOTAL



6.65%

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns





Emerging Markets - Sovereigns



5.59%

Credit Default Swaps



0.24%

SUBTOTAL



5.83%

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities





Credit Default Swaps



4.32%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS



1.07%

Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS



0.02%

SUBTOTAL



5.41%

Bank Loans





Industrial





Technology



1.03%

Consumer Non-Cyclical



0.78%

Communications - Telecommunications



0.72%

Capital Goods



0.58%

Energy



0.42%

Other Industrial



0.29%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers



0.25%

Communications - Media



0.22%

Consumer Cyclical - Other



0.21%

Services



0.16%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants



0.08%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive



0.04%

SUBTOTAL



4.78%

Financial Institutions





Insurance



0.26%

Finance



0.02%

SUBTOTAL



0.28%

Utility





Electric



0.23%

SUBTOTAL



0.23%

SUBTOTAL



5.29%

Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds





Industrial





Basic



1.38%

Energy



0.79%

Consumer Cyclical - Other



0.56%

Consumer Non-Cyclical



0.41%

Capital Goods



0.41%

Communications - Telecommunications



0.34%

Technology



0.19%

Transportation - Services



0.07%

Services



0.07%

Communications - Media



0.04%

SUBTOTAL



4.26%

Financial Institutions





REITs



0.38%

Banking



0.13%

Insurance



0.04%

Finance



0.02%

Other Finance



0.01%

SUBTOTAL



0.58%

Utility





Electric



0.45%

SUBTOTAL



0.45%

SUBTOTAL



5.29%

Interest Rate Futures



4.50%

Global Governments



3.54%

Collateralized Loan Obligations





CLO - Floating Rate



3.28%

SUBTOTAL



3.28%

Common Stocks



1.83%

Total Return Swaps



0.91%

Quasi-Sovereigns





Quasi-Sovereign Bonds



0.89%

SUBTOTAL



0.89%

Preferred Stocks





Industrial



0.38%

Financial Institutions



0.10%

SUBTOTAL



0.48%

Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds



0.47%

Inflation-Linked Securities



0.22%

Asset-Backed Securities





Other ABS - Fixed Rate



0.14%

Autos - Fixed Rate



0.07%

SUBTOTAL



0.21%

Currency Instruments





Forward Currency Exchange Contracts



0.15%

SUBTOTAL



0.15%

Warrants



0.06%

Interest Rate Swaps



-0.03%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements



-0.41%

Net Cash Equivalents





Cash



1.61%

Investment Companies



0.70%

Foreign Currency



-0.03%

SUBTOTAL



2.28%

Derivative Offsets





Futures Offsets



-4.54%

Swaps Offsets



-27.84%

SUBTOTAL



-32.38%

Total



100.00%







Country Breakdown



Portfolio %

United States



72.71%

United Kingdom



3.24%

Canada



2.07%

France



1.65%

Luxembourg



1.63%

Brazil



1.46%

Spain



1.21%

Mexico



1.07%

Nigeria



0.78%

Germany



0.73%

Switzerland



0.66%

Italy



0.65%

Argentina



0.65%

Dominican Republic



0.62%

China



0.62%

Ukraine



0.62%

Bahrain



0.61%

Colombia



0.54%

Netherlands



0.50%

India



0.47%

Israel



0.47%

Ivory Coast



0.46%

Sweden



0.43%

Finland



0.42%

Zambia



0.39%

Ghana



0.37%

Oman



0.34%

Macau



0.34%

Peru



0.32%

Jersey (Channel Islands)



0.32%

Angola



0.31%

Senegal



0.31%

Egypt



0.29%

Australia



0.29%

Gabon



0.23%

Jamaica



0.22%

Indonesia



0.22%

Ireland



0.21%

Hong Kong



0.20%

South Africa



0.19%

Ecuador



0.18%

El Salvador



0.18%

Denmark



0.14%

Turkey



0.12%

Japan



0.11%

Chile



0.10%

Bermuda



0.08%

Panama



0.06%

Venezuela



0.04%

Kuwait



0.04%

Morocco



0.04%

Cayman Islands



0.02%

Belgium



0.02%

Czech Republic



0.02%

Guatemala



0.02%

Norway



0.01%

Total Investments



100.00%







Net Currency Exposure Breakdown



Portfolio %

United States Dollar



100.39%

Canadian Dollar



0.11%

Great British Pound



0.03%

Argentine Peso



0.01%

Norwegian Krone



0.01%

Singapore Dollar



0.01%

Swiss Franc



-0.01%

South Korean Won



-0.01%

New Zealand Dollar



-0.01%

Russian Rubles



-0.01%

Colombian Peso



-0.10%

Euro



-0.42%

Total Net Assets



100.00%







Credit Rating



Portfolio %

AAA



4.01%

AA



0.15%

A



1.60%

BBB



13.46%

BB



37.40%

B



25.79%

CCC



8.42%

CC



0.16%

C



0.10%

D



0.19%

Not Rated



4.44%

Short Term Investments



0.70%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements



-0.41%

N/A



3.99%

Total



100.00%







Bonds By Maturity



Portfolio %

Less than 1 year



6.97%

1 to 5 years



34.91%

5 to 10 years



45.98%

10 to 20 years



6.65%

20 to 30 years



2.64%

More Than 30 years



0.96%

Other



1.89%

Total Net Assets



100.00%







Portfolio Statistics:





Average Coupon:



6.94%

Average Bond Price:



99.73

Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):



Bank Borrowing:



0.00%

Investment Operations:



27.49%

Preferred stock:



0.00%

Tender Option Bonds:



0.00%

VMTP Shares:



0.00%

Total Fund Leverage:



27.49%

Average Maturity:



6.56  Years

Effective Duration:



4.40  Years

Total Net Assets:



$1,075.80 Million

Net Asset Value:



$12.48

Number of Holdings:



1661

Portfolio Turnover:



51%







* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.



















The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ab-global-high-income-fund-releases-monthly-portfolio-update-301487912.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Closed End Funds

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.