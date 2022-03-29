NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AB National Municipal Income Fund [NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of February 28, 2022.

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings



Portfolio %

1) Metropolitan Transportation Authority Series 2016-2 5.25%, 11/15/35



2.44%

2) State of Connecticut Special Tax Revenue Series 2012-A 5.00%, 01/01/29



2.11%

3) Central Plains Energy Project Series 2017-A 5.00%, 09/01/42



1.90%

4) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL Series 2018 5.00%, 02/01/46



1.73%

5) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2018 5.00%, 07/01/58



1.68%

6) Detroit Downtown Development Authority Series 2018-A 5.00%, 07/01/48



1.58%

7) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System Revenue Series 2013-B 5.00%, 07/01/30



1.55%

8) Miami Beach Health Facilities Authority Series 2014 5.00%, 11/15/39



1.50%

9) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp./NJ Series 2018-A 5.00%, 06/01/46



1.49%

10) Metropolitan Pier & Exposition Authority Series 2020 5.00%, 06/15/50



1.44%







Sector/Industry Breakdown



Portfolio %

Revenue





Health Care - Not-for-Profit



21.85%

Toll Roads/Transit



7.64%

Airport



7.62%

Revenue - Miscellaneous



5.85%

Electric Utility



5.22%

Prepay Energy



2.71%

Tobacco Securitization



2.38%

Higher Education - Private



2.15%

Water & Sewer



2.13%

Higher Education - Public



1.01%

Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public



0.99%

Port



0.68%

Industrial Development - Utility



0.46%

Industrial Development - Industry



0.34%

Senior Living



0.25%

SUBTOTAL



61.28%

Tax Supported





Special Tax



14.70%

State G.O.



7.64%

Local G.O.



2.76%

Assessment District



2.06%

State Lease



1.12%

SUBTOTAL



28.28%

Prerefunded/ETM



9.59%

Asset-Backed





Housing - Multi-Family



0.47%

SUBTOTAL



0.47%

Cash & Cash Equivalents





Funds and Investment Trusts



0.23%

SUBTOTAL



0.23%

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities



0.15%

Total



100.00%







State Breakdown



Portfolio %

California



12.09%

Illinois



11.11%

New York



10.23%

New Jersey



8.23%

Pennsylvania



7.58%

Florida



4.73%

Connecticut



4.61%

Texas



3.96%

Michigan



3.70%

Wisconsin



3.37%

South Carolina



3.06%

Alabama



2.41%

North Carolina



1.99%

Ohio



1.94%

Nebraska



1.90%

Colorado



1.79%

Georgia



1.78%

Oklahoma



1.76%

Minnesota



1.50%

Arizona



1.43%

Tennessee



1.39%

Utah



1.17%

Maryland



1.09%

Virginia



1.07%

District of Columbia



0.94%

Kansas



0.86%

Kentucky



0.80%

West Virginia



0.66%

Massachusetts



0.53%

Puerto Rico



0.53%

Hawaii



0.40%

Arkansas



0.32%

Indiana



0.19%

Iowa



0.19%

Louisiana



0.18%

Washington



0.15%

New Hampshire



0.13%

Other



0.23%

Total Investments



100.00%







Credit Quality Breakdown



Portfolio %

AAA



4.49%

AA



30.23%

A



32.06%

BBB



20.09%

BB



2.33%

D



0.19%

Not Rated



0.79%

Pre-refunded Bonds



9.59%

Short Term Investments



0.23%

Total



100.00%







Bonds by Maturity



Portfolio %

Less than 1 Year



3.82%

1 To 5 Years



7.57%

5 To 10 Years



15.54%

10 To 20 Years



30.57%

20 To 30 Years



35.75%

More than 30 Years



6.75%

Other



0.00%

Total Net Assets



100.00%







Portfolio Statistics:





AMT Percent:



10.06%

Average Coupon:



4.97%

Percentage of Leverage:





Bank Borrowing:



0.00%

Investment Operations:



1.56%

Auction Preferred Shares (APS):



0.00%

Tender Option Bonds:



4.10%

VMTP Shares:



36.29%

Total Fund Leverage:



41.95%*

Average Maturity:



    5.50 Years

Effective Duration:



    4.81 Years

Total Net Assets:



$415.08 Million**

Common Stock Net Asset Value:



$14.44

Total Number of Holdings:



188

Portfolio Turnover:



5.00%







* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 4.10% through the use of tender option bonds, 36.29%  in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 1.56% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.











** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.











The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.





 

