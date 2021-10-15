SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ABADÁ-Capoeira San Francisco (ACSF), the Bay Area's first non-profit organization dedicated to recovering, preserving, and promoting Afro-Brazilian culture, will present Spirit of Brazil '21 as part of the San Francisco International Arts Festival on October 23 at 12:00 p.m. at the Parade Grounds at Fort Mason in San Francisco.
Spirit of Brazil explores Afro-Brazilian music, dance, and martial arts through a fusion of contemporary and traditional expressions. This year's theme "liberdade", which translates to "freedom", explores Capoeira as a means of self-expression and path to freedom from oppression.
Born out of a struggle with systems of oppression, Capoeira's history reminds us of the power of resistance—a message relevant today. Presented by an international cast, the dynamic acrobatic and athletic movements, history and tradition, and heart-thumping rhythms will leave you inspired.
"Capoeira is an art form for all, no matter your age, race, gender, physical ability or nationality," said Marcia Treidler, a.k.a. Mestra Cigarra, Artistic Director of ACSF. "Capoeira has its origins in a culture of oppression. Through its practice, there is a freedom and a power that develops in you. Capoeira highlights how similar we truly are as human beings, and the value of having differences. Capoeira bridges cultures and helps us break down internal borders, freeing our minds and bodies."
For more information and purchase of $25 general admission tickets, visit: https://www.abada.org or https://www.sfiaf.org/2021_abada_capoeira_san_francisco
COVID-19 safety protocols can be found here: https://www.sfiaf.org/2021_audience_protocols
About ABADÁ-Capoeira San Francisco
ABADÁ-Capoeira San Francisco (ACSF) is an award winning non-profit organization that works to preserve, develop, and share the martial art of Capoeira with integrity, and to use it to ignite positive change in individuals and communities. The organization addresses social and economic disparities that exist in our communities by offering high quality, accessible instructional and performance programs for youth and adults, led by world-class artists. ACSF integrates diverse communities and inspires civic responsibility, and personal and athletic success through physical, artistic, cultural, and health education.
ACSF shares its name and philosophy with ABADÁ-Capoeira, short for the Brazilian Association for the Support and Development of the Art of Capoeira, the largest international organization founded by Mestre Camisa. Based in Rio de Janeiro, ABADÁ-Capoeira is represented in more than 80 countries. For more information about ACSF, visit http://www.abada.org.
