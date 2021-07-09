LINCOLN, Neb., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- All Baby & Child Corp., the organizers of North America's premier juvenile products gathering, has announced five new board members in advance of their annual ABC Kids Expo in Orlando, Florida, from September 26-28.
The new board members include:
- Tracy Fong, SVP of Sales at Million Dollar Baby Co.
- Chad Peterson, Director at TJ's the Kiddies Store (Canada)
- Jamie Grayson, Owner at Baby Guy Gear Guide
- Nancy Lee, President at MyRegistry.com
- Amanda Vega, CEO at Amanda Vega Consulting
"We were overwhelmed by the interest in being part of our board," said President of ABC Kids Expo, Aaron Pederson. "Each of these remarkable individuals brings fresh minds and unique perspectives, which, in turn, strengthens the ABC Kids Expo as we move back to in-person events."
"I am ecstatic to be welcoming these five members to the board. The baby industry is full of talent, and we've recruited the best of the best," said Chairman of ABC Kids Expo, Lea Culliton. "From public relations gurus to worldwide manufacturing and distinctive retailer insights - our new board members are going to drive the ABC Kids Expo to greater heights than ever before."
This year, the ABC Kids Expo will be held in Orlando, Florida, in person from September 26-28. For additional information, visit https://theabcshow.com.
More about the new board members:
Tracy Fong:
Tracy Fong is stepping into the Manufacturer's seat with her 16 years of experience. Tracy has a passion for the industry and finding ways to help both retailers and brands grow and thrive. She also carries immense support from her family - the founders of Million Dollar Baby. Tracy has established deep relationships with independent retailers and large retailers such as Amazon, Target, Wayfair, BBB, Pottery Barn, and Crate and Barrel. While her family has been in the industry for over 32 years, Tracy wields a fresh perspective and new way of thinking.
Chad Peterson:
Taking up the Retailer reins is Chad Peterson. Chad is highly familiar with the baby industry as he grew up surrounded by his family's business, TJ's the Kiddies Store. While being a Director of this company, he also lived in Shanghai for the past 11 years. Along with his wife, Jessica, he owns and operates an import and distribution company focused on bringing juvenile products from North America to Chinese retailers. In addition, Chad has attended trade shows across the globe in China, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Europe, South America, Canada, USA, to name a few, which brings a global perspective to the ABC board.
Jamie Grayson:
Jamie Grayson, founder, and owner of the Baby Guy Gear Guide, will join the board as one of its most connected members, carrying a new voice and reach with him. Jamie holds tremendous influence in the industry as he works specifically with juvenile brands in helping them market both brand and product through his social channels (where he has a community of almost 1 million followers) and numerous speaking events.
Nancy Lee:
Nancy Lee comes to ABC with a diverse background and a wealth of knowledge. She began her career in Japan as the first female news anchor and subsequently ran Japan's first women's cable television station. After making her way back to the States, Nancy built and sold several businesses before becoming president of MyRegistry.com, where she has spent the past 15 years developing the business into the industry leader for Universal Gift Registry services, supporting gift registry activity for weddings, new babies, and all other gift-giving occasions, and expanding the company's reach into multiple international markets.
Amanda Vega:
Amanda Vega has served on the boards of WebMD, Gerber, Gap, Inc. and brings forth a wealth of knowledge to the ABC Kids Expo board. For the past two decades, Amanda has served as CEO of a consulting firm that works with both agencies and brands in PR, social media management, compliance services, and other web-related activities. As an expansion of that agency, she founded 3 Peas Baby Product marketing - a firm that specifically services the juvenile product industry.
About All Baby & Child
ABC Kids Expo (All Baby & Child), founded in March 2003, is a 501(c)(6) non-profit organization dedicated to producing events on behalf of the juvenile products industry. The corporation's main objective and purpose are to act as a business league that helps organize and manage trade shows to benefit juvenile product manufacturers, specialty store retailers, distributors, and manufacturers' representatives.
