HOUSTON, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aben, a unique provider of prescriptive marketing automation and measurement was selected by PAR Technology to help their merchants protect vital payments data available through PAR's payment solution, ParPay. Payments data, when available, allows a merchant to track unknown guest spend and frequency over time. This data set has become increasingly important, scarce, and costly.
PAR has partnered with Aben to ensure their Clients, which include over 100,000 restaurants in 110+ countries, can access their own payments data through ParPay in a secure and compliant manner on a go-forward and historical basis so they can be leveraged in Aben's tools to generate ROI.
Savneet Singh, PAR's CEO, said: "Aben has been instrumental in helping our customers understand the value of ParPay by leveraging ParPay data within Aben's solution. Together we're generating positive ROI for our customers and clearly demonstrating the value operators can achieve when they choose the right partners."
Aben leverages an unparalleled scale of proprietary data directly from credit card network partnerships and strategic relationships with POS companies, and through the rigorous application of data science delivers the essential frequency and spend metrics often held hostage by payments providers.
Jordan Thaeler, Aben's co-founder and CEO, said, "It's sadly hard to find payment companies that do the right thing by their customers. PAR's transparent and innovative approach with ParPay excited us and we found rapid alignment with PAR's desire to create tangible value for their customers."
Aben's Intelligent MarketingOSTM preemptively quantifies opportunities and measures outcomes at a store level by creating a distinct competitive set against the industry and segment utilizing consumer spending outside the four walls of the merchant. The distinct competitive set is created using data science based on where a merchant's customers are actually trading - including independent restaurants, grocery, etc.. This allows a merchant to fundamentally understand where demand exists at a store level and know with certainty where to allocate capital expenditure for marketing, store remodels, and labor efforts. Jordan Thaeler, Aben's CEO, "Our capabilities do not rely exclusively on any single data set, nor do they require other merchants sharing and self-reporting their sales. We are uniquely able to combine payment tokens with card network data to identify, target, and even prove 1:1 marketing attribution across all marketing channels."
Recently, Aben was able to help Smoothie King and PAR come together for the mutual benefit of the two entities. In an effort to implement new marketing channels and grow sales across their loyalty app and more, Smoothie King sought an infrastructure that would intelligently collect and protect payments data. As part of this process Smoothie King needed to align with a payments provider that would both adhere to agreed-upon contract pricing and guarantee integrity to the payments data stream while significantly improving support. To achieve these goals Smoothie King partnered with Aben and ultimately selected ParPay.
Chris Andrews, CIO of Smoothie King, said, "The restaurant industry is rapidly changing and we need to ensure that we have the appropriate data to give ourselves the freedom to utilize new marketing channels as they come online. Aben is the right partner to help us navigate this change and provide tooling to keep us on a competitive growth trajectory. Aben's data and knowledge of the ecosystem is second to none, and they enabled us to realize millions of annualized EBITDA by selecting a new payments partner while simultaneously protecting the availability of high fidelity payments data that power marketing solutions. We are very much aligned with Aben's transparent approach to payments and their zealous adherence to only taking marketing actions that have a tangible ROI."
Founded in 2021, Aben Inc., leverages POS data from over 200,000 merchant locations and an unparalleled volume of transaction data directly from credit card network partnerships to help retailers generate higher ROI with rigorous application of data science. Aben's scale of data uniquely enables Aben to intelligently and preemptively quantify opportunities at a store level, automate marketing to the highest propensity customers based upon their actual spend patterns, and measure results both inside and outside the four walls of a business. To learn more, visit http://www.joinaben.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
For more than 40 years, PAR's (NYSE Symbol: PAR) cutting-edge products and services have helped bold and passionate restaurant brands build lasting guest relationships. We are the partner enterprise restaurants rely on when they need to serve amazing moments from open to close, during the most hectic rush hours, and when the world forces them to adapt and overcome. More than 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries use PAR's restaurant POS software, hardware, drive-thru, and back-office solutions. With the acquisition of leading loyalty solutions provider Punchh Inc., PAR has become a Unified Commerce Cloud Platform for Enterprise Restaurants. To learn more, visit http://www.partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
