VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ABI Wellness, creators of the integrated patient care, tracking, and reporting approach designed under CEO Mark Watson, today announced that its Brain Enhance and Recovery System (BEARS) is now available through the Brain Trust Canada in Kelowna, B.C., Canada.
This new system, which integrates all aspects of cognitive recovery, drastically reducing administrative workload while delivering patient care more quickly and conveniently, transforms the way clinics are able to serve patients.
Provided by Top Brain Injury Experts
BEARS platform is now available both virtually and in-person through Kelowna, B.C. provider Brain Trust Canada. This new Provider is headed by CEO Mia Burgess, who has worked in the non-profit sector for over 10 years and is experienced in leadership, developing collaborative networks, system change, community development, advocacy, and program development and delivery.
(https://braintrustcanada.com/)
"ABI Wellness is committed to increasing accessibility and improving outcomes in cognitive recovery," said ABI Wellness CEO Mark Watson. "We are so excited to work with Brain Trust Canada in British Columbia's interior region to provide opportunities for members in their community to receive the kind of programming that they so desperately need in order to live a higher quality of life."
Tailor-Made Cognitive Recovery
ABI Wellness is a response to the need for more integrative and customizable brain recovery systems. Traditional recovery programs globally currently show a 40% return to work rate, focusing only on compensatory training. The BEARS platform has 37% higher return to work rate, focusing on capacity building and neuroplasticity programming. By helping more patients return to work faster, the BEARS platform is able to save an individual returning to full-time work between $300k to $1.2 million dollars in loss of lifelong earnings. When returning from part-time work to full-time work, a patient can save up to $400k.
"Brain Trust Canada is committed to delivering programs and services that help our clients with acquired brain injury recover and reclaim their lives," said Brain Trust Canada CEO Mia Burgess. "Our NeuroRecovery Centre, launched in 2020, is the first in the British Columbia interior region to offer the ABI Wellness brain enhance and recovery system. This four pillar model focuses on cognitive rehabilitation with the goal of advancing neuroplasticity in clients with acquired brain injury and persistent concussion. To date, our evidence-based model has shown a high success rate in restoring quality of life and return to work possibilities for graduates of the NeuroRecovery Centre."
Safe Online Service for Patients
BEARS platform reduces the need for in-person appointments and provides online tracking and group support. In addition to Brain Trust Canada in Kelowna, the service is available to patients through official Providers in Surrey, BC; Squamish, BC; and Vancouver, BC. BEARS is also available in the USA in Santa Barbara, CA; Richmond, VA; and Oradell, NJ.
(https://abiwellness.com/bears)
The BEARS launch at Brain Trust Canada is timed to extend the reach of cognitive recovery clinics in January, a month when many resolve to recover from brain injury and improve brain health – especially relevant this season considering the current Covid-19 health crisis.
ABI Wellness is a response to the need for improved brain recovery systems. One of the main challenges in cognitive recovery is patient drop-off due to complex care plans and appointment schedules that are difficult to adhere to as a person with cognitive challenges. ABI Wellness uses BEARS to reduce attrition rates, thereby improving the long-term efficacy of care plans.
About ABI Wellness
ABI Wellness, is headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Canada. The company was co-founded in Spring of 2014 by Mark Watson, CEO and former Executive Director of the Watson Centre for Brain Health, and Howard Eaton, President and Chair. ABI Wellness's system is used in both large, renowned hospitals and private clinics.
For more information: abiwellness.com, @abiwellness #abiwellness, info@abiwellness.com. ABI Wellness, 204-6190 Agronomy Rd, Vancouver, BC V6T 1Z3
Media Contact:
Shaun Porter
COO
ABI Wellness
Burnaby, British Columbia
Canada
Toll-Free: 1-833-414-8958 Ext. 702
About Brain Trust Canada
Brain Trust Canada's NeuroRecovery Centre, launched in 2020, offers committed and personalized support for brain injury and concussion recovery with a program powered by ABI Wellness. Their evidence-based model has shown a high success rate in restoring quality of life for our clients with acquired brain injury and persistent concussion. They also offer life skills support, education, and advocacy services.
For more information: braintrustcanada.com, @braintrustcad, info@braintrustcanada.com, #11 - 368 Industrial Ave., Kelowna, B.C. V1Y 7E8, (250) 762-3233
