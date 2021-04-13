EDMONTON, Alberta, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ABI Wellness, creators of the integrated patient care, tracking, and reporting approach designed under CEO Mark Watson, today announced that its Brain Enhance and Recovery System (BEARS) is now available through Leading Edge Physiotherapy in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
This new system, which integrates all aspects of cognitive recovery, drastically reducing administrative workload while delivering patient care more quickly and conveniently, transforms the way clinics are able to serve patients.
Provided by Top Brain Injury Experts
BEARS platform is now available both virtually and in-person through Edmonton Alberta provider Leading Edge Physiotherapy. Leading Edge will be the first certified BEARS provider in the province of Alberta. Together we are excited to provide this high level of neuroplastic cognitive rehabilitation to meet the needs of the residents. This Provider is headed by owner Lisa Lisa Huskins, MScOT, CMAc, and CFCE. Huskins graduated with a Masters in Occupational Therapy from the University of Alberta, and quickly garnered further training and credentials in functional capacity evaluation, ergonomic assessment and advanced orthotic prescription. She also has extensive experience providing detailed medical legal, return to work and rehabilitation functional evaluation assessments as well as vestibular and cognitive functional assessments for those with concussion, mild traumatic brain injury, balance and/or gait dysfunctions. Huskins combines her keen observation skills with her understanding of vocational and occupational concepts to provide timely and comprehensive documentation for clients.
"We are always seeking new ways to help patients with their recovery, with their management of ailments, and with their aspirations to achieve a goal," said Huskins. "We offer our edge, our technology, our training, our hearts and our people to every patient who walks through our doors. In keeping with our leading edge mentality, we came across the BEARS program in our venture to bring the best treatment to our concussion and brain injury clients."
Tailor-Made Cognitive Recovery
ABI Wellness is a response to the need for more integrative and customizable brain recovery systems. Traditional recovery programs globally currently show a 40% return to work rate, focusing only on compensatory training. The BEARS platform has 37% higher return to work rate, focusing on capacity building and neuroplasticity programming. By helping more patients return to work faster, the BEARS platform is able to save an individual returning to full-time work between $300k to $1.2 million dollars in loss of lifelong earnings. When returning from part-time work to full-time work, a patient can save up to $400k.
"We seek to be leaders in our field and knew there was more that could be done for this client population," said Huskins. "BEARS offers an opportunity to round out our treatment program, utilizing the brain's ability for neuroplastic change, while also providing additional best practice treatment options including aerobic activity, meditation, compensation and education."
Safe Online Service for Patients
BEARS platform reduces the need for in-person appointments and provides online tracking and group support. In addition to Leading Edge Physiotherapy in Edmonton, Alb, the service is available to patients through official Providers in Surrey, BC; Squamish, BC; Kelowna, BC, and Vancouver, BC. BEARS is also available in the USA in Santa Barbara, CA; Richmond, VA; and Oradell, NJ.
The BEARS launch at Leading Edge Physiotherapy is timed to extend the reach of cognitive recovery clinics in April, in the midst of an ever-growing population suffering from brain fog and looking to improve brain health during the current Covid-19 health crisis.
ABI Wellness is a response to the need for improved brain recovery systems. One of the main challenges in cognitive recovery is patient drop-off due to complex care plans and appointment schedules that are difficult to adhere to as a person with cognitive challenges. ABI Wellness uses BEARS to reduce attrition rates, thereby improving the long-term efficacy of care plans.
About ABI Wellness
ABI Wellness, is headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Canada. The company was co-founded in Spring of 2014 by Mark Watson, CEO and former Executive Director of the Watson Centre for Brain Health, and Howard Eaton, President and Chair. ABI Wellness's system is used in both large, renowned hospitals and private clinics.
About Leading Edge Physiotherapy
Leading Edge Physiotherapy started with a few physiotherapists who bought a small clinic with the vision of providing leading edge treatment to everyone who walked through our doors. It is this desire that inspires us to make a difference in each person's life through the care that we deliver, the environments in which we do it and the spirit and enthusiasm that we carry through our days. It is also this desire that thrusts us into the community to make an even bigger difference than we can make one person at a time. We inherited a name that, if we live up to, can impact our world in an amazing way. Over the years we have expanded to seven clinics in Edmonton and surrounding areas and grown to add multidisciplinary services including occupational therapy, kinesiology, aquatic therapy, cancer rehabilitation, pediatric rehabilitation, vestibular rehabilitation and concussion care.
