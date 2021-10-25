Cody, Mason, and Rory with a fleet of RS1 Flight Stages

 By ABL Space Systems Company

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ABL Space Systems has closed a $200 million expansion of its Series B investment round, bringing the company's valuation to $2.4 billion. The round was led by and comprised of ABL's existing investor syndicate. ABL has now raised a total of $420 million since founding.

ABL is serving a large manifest of active contracts with fourteen distinct customers across the commercial, defense, intelligence, and science sectors totaling over 75 launches, not including non-binding memoranda or letters of interest.

The funding will be used to scale production of the RS1 launch vehicle and to conduct research and development of future systems.

About ABL Space Systems

Founded in 2017, ABL develops low-cost launch vehicles and launch systems for the small satellite industry. ABL is headquartered in El Segundo, California, U.S. To learn more, visit www.ablspacesystems.com.

