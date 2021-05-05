DEER PARK, N.Y., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ABLE Equipment Rental, Inc. of NY (ABLE) a supplier of Construction Equipment Rentals, Sales, Service and Parts, is pleased to announce the appointment of Stacy Irons as Vice President of Sales Operations. Stacy joins ABLE with more than 27 years of experience in both sales and management.
With a focus on safety, revenue growth, strategic management and team building, Stacy has a proven record of sales growth at the local and national level. She has built winning teams with a strong commitment to coaching, teaching, process improvement and organizational partnerships. Her emphasis on developing talent and building organizations as an active leader has enhanced her ability to consistently deliver results.
"Throughout her career, Stacy has developed and implemented plans to successfully capture greater portions of market share," said ABLE's Chief Operating Officer Chris Pera. "She succeeded by expertly devising proactive responses to ever-changing market conditions. The ABLE team is excited to have Stacy onboard and lend her expertise and experience to our rapidly expanding organization," Pera added.
ABLE purchases equipment from the industry's leading manufacturers and continues to invest in product while offering a diverse line up of equipment. All equipment is available for daily, weekly, monthly and long-term rentals. Equipment financing plans are also available for both new and used equipment purchases.
About ABLE Equipment Rental
ABLE Equipment Rental, Inc. is a leading provider of rental equipment throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic Region. As a trusted provider of equipment Rentals, Sales, Service, Parts, Transportation, and User Training, ABLE takes pride in offering the highest quality products and dependable service every day. Privately owned, with more than 25 years of market experience, ABLE is continually growing to meet its customer's needs. From the largest challenges, down to the smallest details, ABLE's highly experienced staff will do whatever it takes to ensure the customer is satisfied.
For more information on ABLE Equipment Rental, visit ableequipment.com or send an email to info@ableequipmnet.com.
