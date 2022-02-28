FORT ATKINSON, Wis., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AC Business Media (ACBM), a leading business-to-business media company, is pleased to announce the promotion of Marina Mayer to Content Director for the entire ACBM organization. Having served in the B2B publishing space for the past 19 years, Mayer comes with a unique skillset around cultivating an operational content process to increase efficiency and productivity in both the legacy print material and the advanced multi-media, digital content.
Reporting to Ron Spink, chief executive officer of ACBM, Mayer will be tasked with leading ACBM's editorial team towards next-generation product solutions, and the robust enhancement of print, online, event, and custom platforms. In addition to her new position of cross-brand management, Mayer will still retain her current role as Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, supply chain publications owned by ACBM.
"Marina's depth of experience in leading multi-faceted content teams has been instrumental towards supporting AC Business Media's objectives, goals and vision since her arrival — and will continue to drive ACBM forwards towards content innovation and relevance in her new, corporate-wide position," says Ron Spink, CEO, AC Business Media. "She brings a wealth of knowledge to the dynamics of process and product engagement that will translate immediately for ACBM's audiences as we expand our current offerings, and create new, growth-centered experiential platforms."
At ACBM, Mayer has already achieved great success establishing editorial direction; assigning, proofing, and executing content; presenting at industry conferences; working alongside design, production, marketing, and sales to help execute revenue-generating opportunities; staying abreast of industry trends and technologies; and producing year-over-year growth.
In her career, Mayer has received an Honorary Mention by the Trade Association Business International TABPI awards for her "Post-Pandemic Grocery Shopping" article for Food Logistics; increased the number of e-newsletter subscribers and online-website traffic; was named an ASBPE Young Leader from the American Society of Business Publication Editors scholarship program; and was named the Manager of the Year while working in the role of quality control editor at Manufacturers' News, Inc in 2006.
Coupled with Mayer's internal promotion, ACBM is delighted to announce the new hire of Sarah Webb as Editor of Green Industry Pros and Rental magazine. Webb comes to ACBM most recently from North Coast Media, where she held the position as the Managing Editor of Landscape Management, Golfdom and Athletic Turf properties since 2017.
In her current position, Webb will be responsible for overseeing the print and digital components of Green Industry Pros and Rental magazine. With Webb's background in B2B publishing, she is the correct person for the position — demonstrating an eye for revitalization and the demand for fresh industry-specific content.
Please join ACBM in congratulating these two distinguished women in their next adventure with the company!
About AC Business Media
AC Business Media, the leading business-to-business company, reaches millions of professionals annually and leads the way in providing targeted content to top decision-makers and organizations. With a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets, AC Business Media delivers relevant, cutting-edge content through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. It also provides advertisers the analytics, data, and ability to reach their target audience.
Media Contact
Ron Spink, AC Business Media, (920) 542-1242, rspink@acbusinessmedia.com
Chantal Zimmermann, AC Business Media, (800) 538-5544, czimmermann@acbusinessmedia.com
SOURCE AC Business Media