COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Academy Bank, a full-service community bank and wholly owned subsidiary of Dickinson Financial Corp., today announces it has expanded its commercial banking team in Colorado Springs. Luke Smith and Luis Rosales join Academy Bank, both as Vice Presidents in Commercial Banking, and are responsible for growing and retaining profitable commercial banking relationships, which includes lending, deposit gathering and facilitating cross-department relationships.
"With their years of experience in commercial banking, Luke and Luis are a valuable addition to our commercial banking team," said Steve Ingham, Director of Commercial Banking for Academy Bank. "They bring to Academy Bank an impressive record of success in loan originations and new business development."
Luke Smith, who has 17 years of banking experience, was most recently Vice President of Commercial Lending at The State Bank in Falcon, Colorado, where he was responsible for growing the commercial and consumer loan portfolios, as well as supporting overall growth initiatives of the bank. Prior to this, Smith held commercial loan underwriting, loan origination, financial advisory, and retail and personal banking positions with NorthStar Bank of Colorado, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, Wells Fargo Bank and Bank of Colorado. Smith received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Colorado State University and is a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking Colorado, held at the University of Colorado. Luke is also a member of Rotary and currently serves as a Board Member for the Pike's Peak International Hill Climb.
Luis Rosales, with 20 years of banking experience, was most recently Commercial Real Estate Loan Officer for Security Service Federal Credit Union in Denver, Colorado, where he was responsible for managing and growing customer portfolios, as well as originating and monitoring complex commercial real estate credit facilities. Prior to this, he was Vice President in business lending for BBVA Compass in Birmingham, Alabama. Rosales studied Economics at the University of Texas at San Antonio, earned his Six Sigma Green Belt from the Aveta Business Institute, and is certified as a Moody's Risk Analyst for Underwriting. Rosales is also fluent in Spanish and currently working to earn his CCIM (Certified Commercial Investment Member) designation.
Smith and Rosales will office out of the Briargate branch, located at 2835 Briargate Blvd., and will serve as the commercial banking contacts for all Colorado Springs and Fountain branches.
"We are always working to grow and improve our commercial lending business," adds Ingham. "Luke's and Luis' broad experience in commercial banking and their longstanding relationships will bring consistency and fresh perspectives to the roles as we remain nimble, adapt to ongoing market changes, and ensure our Colorado Springs business is structured to accomplish these goals going forward."
Academy Bank has a total of 35 branch locations in Colorado – with eight locations serving Colorado Springs and Fountain, Colorado. Academy Bank has been committed to serving Colorado since 1989 when its sister bank, Armed Forces Bank, acquired Fort Carson National Bank. Armed Forces Bank proudly serves active and retired military and civilian clients in Colorado, including the United States Air Force Academy, and across 50 states and around the world.
About Academy Bank
Academy Bank is a full-service commercial bank with $2.3 billion in assets and over 80 branch locations in Arizona, Colorado, Kansas and Missouri. Academy Bank provides a wide range of financial solutions for business and individuals, including commercial and business banking, treasury management and mortgage services. Academy Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dickinson Financial Corporation, a $3.5 billion holding company headquartered in downtown Kansas City, Mo. Academy Bank's sister bank, Armed Forces Bank, headquartered in Leavenworth, Ks proudly serves active and retired military and civilian clients around the world with more on-base locations than any military bank in the country. For more, visit http://www.academybank.com.
