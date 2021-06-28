LAFAYETTE, La., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acadian Capital Ventures, the Acadiana region's first seed-stage venture capital firm, is pleased to announce it is investing in YellowBird, a nationwide gig economy marketplace that matches vetted risk and environmental, health, and safety (EHS) professionals with businesses on demand.
Acadian Capital Ventures' investment in YellowBird is the firm's first investment since launching in early 2021. Led by Kyle "Skip" Boudreaux, Acadian Capital Ventures seeks out startup companies in communities often overlooked by venture capital and provides access to seed funding and mentorship. Acadian Capital Ventures joined Arizona Tech Investors, Ridge Peak Partners, and Revelry Venture Partners as investors in YellowBird's seed funding round.
YellowBird quickly and easily connects skilled EHS professionals with companies to help maintain OSHA compliance, further reduce accidents and risk, and save money. YellowBird's platform simplifies the process for companies seeking EHS professionals by connecting individuals and organizations to fill short- and long-term roles while also streamlining scheduling, communication, billing, and payment.
Acadian Capital Ventures' investment in YellowBird will support the company's growth, including further developing its fully automated matching platform, hiring additional developer talent, and increasing the total number of companies and EHS professionals on the platform.
"YellowBird is quickly gaining traction in the fast-growing talent marketplace space and is filling a unique role for its customers," said Acadian Capital Ventures' Boudreaux. "CEO Michael Zalle, COO Michelle Tinsley, and the whole YellowBird team are doing an incredible job bringing innovation to a sector that has fallen behind in adopting new technology. We're thrilled to be a part of YellowBird's future."
"We're happy to announce that we over-subscribed, raising $1.7 million in seed financing from top-tier investors who are equally passionate about our ambitious mission," said Michael Zalle, CEO of YellowBird. "Acadian Capital leadership, staff, and support team are thoughtful, diligent, and seek to understand the opportunity and market dynamics. YellowBird has been able to help thousands in risk and safety to date — and we're only getting started!"
About YellowBird
YellowBird is a gig economy marketplace that quickly and easily connects risk and environmental, health, and safety professionals with businesses on demand. By providing a fast and efficient method for business leaders and skilled professionals to connect, YellowBird facilitates the right people, in the right location, with the right experience for the job to make safety simple. For more information, visit http://www.goYellowBird.com.
About Acadian Capital Ventures
Acadian Capital Ventures is the Acadiana region's first-of-its-kind seed-stage venture capital firm based in Lafayette, La. Acadian Capital Ventures aims to find overlooked opportunities and hidden gems of the entrepreneurial world and connect them to funding. Acadian Capital Ventures utilizes its deep network and partnerships with local angel investor networks and other venture capital firms across the country, along with viewing hundreds of pitches every year at local and regional startup events, business accelerators, and business incubators. For more information about Acadian Capital Ventures, visit acadian.vc.
