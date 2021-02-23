TUCSON, Ariz., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXDX) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.
"We were pleased with the improvement in our go-live execution over the course of 2020, which drove a material increase in our live instruments in the fourth quarter and led to a 63% increase in our revenue-generating installed base during the year," commented Jack Phillips, Chief Executive Officer of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. "We also saw modest improvements in the demand environment during the quarter, although new instrument placements continued to be challenged due to pandemic-related headwinds, including limited salesforce access to potential customer sites and hospital decision-makers' strong focus on COVID-19. Entering 2021, we are optimistic about an improving hospital selling environment as we leverage our improved sales and implementation processes and plan to bring our exciting new product launches to market."
Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights
- Added 21 contracted instruments in the quarter and brought 45 instruments live in the U.S.
- Ended the fourth quarter with 268 U.S. live revenue-generating instruments, with another 133 U.S. contracted Pheno instruments not yet live.
- Net sales of $3.1 million, compared to $3.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, or a 10% decline, due to an international capital deal in the fourth quarter of 2019 that did not repeat in the current year.
- Gross margin was 37% for the quarter, compared to 44% in the fourth quarter of 2019. This decrease was the result of pandemic-related effects on manufacturing, restructuring charges in EMEA, and dilution due to capital deals in the quarter.
- Selling, general, and administrative expenses for the quarter were $11.2 million, compared to $13.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. This decrease was driven by pandemic-related reductions in sales and marketing spend related to travel and trade shows.
- Research and development (R&D) costs for the quarter were $5.1 million, compared to $6.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. This decrease was the result of increased efficiencies and lower external study spend.
- Net loss was $18.9 million in the fourth quarter, or $0.33 per share, which included $4.2 million in non-cash stock-based compensation expense.
- Net cash used in the quarter was $9.2 million, and the company ended the quarter with total cash, investments, and cash equivalents of $68.3 million.
2020 Full Year Highlights
- Net sales were $11.2 million for the year as compared to $9.3 million from the same period in the prior year, or 20% growth.
- Gross margin was 40% for the year, compared to 47% for the prior year. This decrease was the result of pandemic-related effects on manufacturing, restructuring charges in EMEA, and dilution due to capital deals during the year.
- Selling, general, and administrative expenses were $46.9 million for the year, compared to $51.9 million in 2019. This decrease was driven by pandemic-related reductions in sales and marketing spend related to travel and trade shows.
- Research and development (R&D) costs were $21.3 million year-to-date, compared to $25.4 million in 2019. This decrease was the result of increased efficiencies and lower external study spend.
- Net loss was $78.2 million for the year, or $1.40 per share, which included $16.5 million in non-cash stock-based compensation expense.
- Net cash used was $40.2 million, and the company ended the quarter with total cash, investments, and cash equivalents of $68.3 million.
Full financial results for the year ending December 31, 2020 will be filed on Form 10-K through the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) website at http://www.sec.gov.
Audio Webcast and Conference Call
About Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company dedicated to providing solutions for the global challenges of antibiotic resistance and sepsis. The Accelerate Pheno® system and Accelerate PhenoTest® BC kit combine several technologies aimed at reducing the time clinicians must wait to determine the most optimal antibiotic therapy for deadly infections. The FDA cleared system and kit fully automate the sample preparation steps to report phenotypic antibiotic susceptibility results in approximately 7 hours direct from positive blood cultures. Recent external studies indicate the solution offers results 1-2 days faster than existing methods, enabling clinicians to optimize antibiotic selection and dosage specific to the individual patient days earlier.
The "ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS" and "ACCELERATE PHENO" and "ACCELERATE PHENOTEST" and diamond shaped logos and marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.
For more information about the company, its products and technology, or recent publications, visit axdx.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain of the statements made in this press release are forward looking, such as, among others, Mr. Phillips statements regarding our optimism that our selling environment will improve in 2021, and our plan to bring new products to market. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Information about the risks and uncertainties faced by Accelerate Diagnostics is contained in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 27, 2020, and in any other reports that the company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company's forward-looking statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions. Except as required by federal securities laws, the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events, uncertainties or other contingencies.
ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED
BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share data)
December 31,
2020
2019
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
35,781
$
61,014
Investments
32,488
47,437
Trade accounts receivable
1,550
3,222
Inventory
9,216
8,059
Prepaid expenses
1,172
955
Other current assets
1,780
1,165
Total current assets
81,987
121,852
Property and equipment, net
6,135
7,905
Right of use assets
3,183
3,917
Other non-current assets
2,120
750
Total assets
$
93,425
$
134,424
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
1,290
$
2,351
Accrued liabilities
2,991
3,828
Accrued interest
1,262
1,262
Deferred revenue
376
271
Current portion of long-term debt
553
—
Current operating lease liability
497
450
Total current liabilities
6,969
8,162
Non-current operating lease liability
3,063
3,579
Other non-current liabilities
335
19
Long-term debt
4,659
—
Convertible notes
141,211
130,043
Total liabilities
156,237
141,803
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity (deficit):
Preferred shares, $0.001 par value;
5,000,000 preferred shares authorized and none outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019
—
—
Common stock, $0.001 par value;
85,000,000 common shares authorized with 57,607,939 shares issued and outstanding on December 31, 2020 and 85,000,000 common shares authorized with 54,708,792 shares issued and outstanding on December 31, 2019
58
55
Contributed capital
475,072
452,344
Treasury stock
(45,067)
(45,067)
Accumulated deficit
(492,966)
(414,653)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
91
(58)
Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
(62,812)
(7,379)
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)
$
93,425
$
134,424
ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(in thousands, except per share data)
Years Ended December 31,
2020
2019
2018
Net sales
$
11,165
$
9,297
$
5,670
Cost of sales
6,706
4,897
3,187
Gross profit
4,459
4,400
2,483
Costs and expenses:
Research and development
21,255
25,345
27,638
Sales, general and administrative
46,904
51,886
55,214
Total costs and expenses
68,159
77,231
82,852
Loss from operations
(63,700)
(72,831)
(80,369)
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
(15,550)
(14,256)
(10,113)
Foreign currency exchange gain (loss)
252
(124)
(450)
Interest and dividend income
855
2,809
2,845
Other expense, net
(60)
(14)
(28)
Total other expense, net
(14,503)
(11,585)
(7,746)
Net loss before income taxes
(78,203)
(84,416)
(88,115)
Benefit (provision) for income taxes
(5)
111
(211)
Net loss
$
(78,208)
$
(84,305)
$
(88,326)
Basic and diluted net loss per share
$
(1.40)
$
(1.55)
$
(1.62)
Weighted average shares outstanding
56,010
54,506
54,494
Other comprehensive loss:
Net loss
$
(78,208)
$
(84,305)
$
(88,326)
Net unrealized (loss) gain on available-for-sale investments
(2)
193
23
Foreign currency translation adjustment
151
(102)
(172)
Comprehensive loss
$
(78,059)
$
(84,214)
$
(88,475)
ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED
STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
(in thousands)
Shares
Common
Stock
Amount
Contributed
Capital
Accumulated
Treasury
stock
Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Income (Loss)
Total
Stockholders'
Equity (Deficit)
Balances, January 1, 2018
55,674
$
56
$
360,620
$
(241,972)
$
—
$
—
$
118,704
Net loss
—
—
—
(88,326)
—
—
(88,326)
Exercise of options and restricted stock awards issued
382
—
3,749
—
—
—
3,749
Issuance of common stock under employee purchase plan
35
—
583
—
—
—
583
Unrealized gain on available-for-sale securities
—
—
—
—
—
23
23
Foreign currency translation adjustment
—
—
—
—
—
(172)
(172)
Repurchase of common stock under Prepaid Forward contract
(1,859)
(2)
—
—
(45,067)
—
(45,069)
Issuance of convertible note
—
—
53,283
—
—
—
53,283
Cumulative impact of accounting change
—
—
—
(50)
—
—
(50)
Equity-based compensation
—
—
14,650
—
—
—
14,650
Balances, December 31, 2018
54,232
54
432,885
(330,348)
(45,067)
(149)
57,375
Net loss
—
—
—
(84,305)
—
—
(84,305)
Issuance of common stock
56
—
1,000
—
—
—
1,000
Exercise of options and restricted stock awards issued
396
1
5,364
—
—
—
5,365
Issuance of common stock under employee purchase plan
25
—
458
—
—
—
458
Unrealized gain on available-for-sale securities
—
—
—
—
—
193
193
Foreign currency translation adjustment
—
—
—
—
—
(102)
(102)
Equity-based compensation
—
—
12,637
—
—
—
12,637
Balances, December 31, 2019
54,709
55
452,344
(414,653)
(45,067)
(58)
(7,379)
Net loss
—
—
—
(78,208)
—
—
(78,208)
Exercise of options and restricted stock awards issued
2,858
3
6,059
—
—
—
6,062
Issuance of common stock under employee purchase plan
41
—
359
—
—
—
359
Unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities
—
—
—
—
—
(2)
(2)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
—
—
—
—
—
151
151
Cumulative impact of accounting change
—
—
—
(105)
—
—
(105)
Equity-based compensation
—
—
16,310
—
—
—
16,310
Balances, December 31, 2020
$
57,608
$
58
$
475,072
$
(492,966)
$
(45,067)
$
91
$
(62,812)
ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
Years Ended December 31,
2020
2019
2018
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(78,208)
$
(84,305)
$
(88,326)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
2,997
2,602
2,561
Amortization of investment discount
99
(427)
(621)
Equity-based compensation expense
16,464
12,618
14,422
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
11,168
9,969
6,849
Realized loss on available-for-sale securities
3
—
—
Loss on disposal of property and equipment
785
837
678
Contributions to deferred compensation plan
(357)
—
—
(Increase) decrease in assets:
Accounts receivable
1,592
(1,362)
86
Inventory
(1,356)
(3,655)
(4,223)
Prepaid expense and other assets
(2,087)
(752)
(250)
Increase (decrease) in liabilities:
Accounts payable
(1,006)
988
(748)
Accrued liabilities
(909)
(1,327)
1,426
Accrued interest
—
—
1,262
Deferred revenue and income
105
54
(904)
Deferred compensation
316
(34)
32
Net cash used in operating activities
(50,394)
(64,794)
(67,756)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of equipment
(1,362)
(330)
(998)
Purchase of marketable securities
(46,933)
(50,226)
(120,556)
Proceeds from sales of marketable securities
—
14,500
3,000
Maturities of marketable securities
61,901
88,867
98,416
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
13,606
52,811
(20,138)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
362
1,458
583
Proceeds from exercise of options and warrants
6,059
5,365
3,749
Proceeds from issuance of convertible note
—
—
171,500
Proceeds from debt
5,578
—
—
Payment of debt
(366)
—
—
Prepayment of forward stock repurchase transaction
—
—
(45,069)
Payment of debt issuance costs
—
—
(4,992)
Net cash provided by financing activities
11,633
6,823
125,771
Effect of exchange rate on cash
(78)
(86)
(130)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(25,233)
(5,246)
37,747
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
61,014
66,260
28,513
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
35,781
$
61,014
$
66,260
ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (CONTINUED)
(in thousands)
Years Ended December 31,
2020
2019
2018
Non-cash investing activities:
Transfer of instruments from inventory to property and equipment
$
1,525
$
3,361
$
4,767
Supplemental cash flow information:
Interest paid
$
4,288
$
4,288
$
2,001
Income taxes paid, net of refunds
$
43
$
41
$
651
See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.
