CHICAGO, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 100% employee-owned general contractor, ACCEND Construction is proud to announce the promotion of Dan Polito to Project Executive. Previously serving as Preconstruction Manager, Polito will continue to build on his client-facing experience in his new role, while also developing staff and creating high performing teams to deliver on clients expectations. As Project Executive, Polito will oversee the work of all project teams from start to finish, ensuring success throughout the entire construction project.
"Dan has proven to be a fantastic guide for our clients through the whole construction process and we know he will be successful as Project Executive," said Andy MacGregor, President of ACCEND Construction. "Dan's solid reputation, ability to foster relationships, and passion for the work we do shines through in every project. His commitment to his team and dedication to the industry will continue to be valuable to our clients."
As a Chicago native, Polito began his construction career building over 1.5 million square feet of space for the region's leading companies including University of Chicago, Motorola Mobility, Capital One, and Constellation Brands. Five years ago he moved to the San Francisco Bay Area to construct innovative spaces for technology and financial firms including Google, Prezi, Instacart, Flexport, Glassdoor and JPMC, among others. In 2020 he was recruited by ACCEND and returned to Chicago where he has planted roots and intends to remain.
"I'm grateful for this opportunity to continue helping our clients' construction needs become a reality," said Polito. "I've really enjoyed my time at ACCEND, especially working directly with clients and our project teams to achieve their goals. I'm thrilled to take on my new responsibilities as Project Executive."
ACCEND, a people-first construction company, specializes in building commercial interiors, labs, new construction and heavy renovations. The ACCEND team knows how to lead complex and wildly creative projects and is ready to dig in to help clients as an ally and partner. By utilizing an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), ACCEND is one of the only general contractors in the nation to offer every single employee the opportunity to be an owner. ACCEND is also a member of the Skyline family of companies, which provides a national footprint, but with a more personal feel than large, national construction companies. For more information, visit http://www.accendconstruction.com.
