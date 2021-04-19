CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Access Garage Doors, an industry leader with more than 15 years of experience in residential and commercial garage door repair and installation, is proud to welcome a new location in Central Kentucky, including Richmond and Lexington, owned by entrepreneur and military veteran, Nick Clapper.
Access Garage Doors specializes in offering homeowners a comprehensive selection of services to repair existing equipment, as well as a wide selection of high-quality new garage doors and openers. Access Garage Doors is a Master Authorized Clopay dealer and an Authorized Service Provider for LiftMaster, Home Depot, Genie, Clopay, and Amarr.
With more than 15 years of experience in the garage door industry, Access Garage Doors has built a solid reputation for its dedication to customer service and quality workmanship. Access upholds its core brand values with each new local franchise that it launches. The newest location in Central Kentucky welcomes the 10th nationwide franchise to the Access family.
"We have awarded 10 franchises within the last 15 months of franchise offerings," said Jesse Cox, President and CEO of Access Garage Doors. "Although we are experiencing early success regarding newly awarded franchises, the franchise team including myself, feel that it is imperative to stay dedicated to retaining a healthy growth pace that sustains and facilitates the quality of our program. Entrepreneurs are drawn to our brand because we offer a home-based business opportunity with flexibility, minimal staffing requirements, affordability, and the best training program in the business. The experience and focus that Nick Clapper brings to his franchise, combined with the proven Access Garage Doors business model create an unstoppable team to serve the Central Kentucky region."
As a rapidly growing franchise brand, Access Garage Doors is also scalable and recession-resistant. The company's industry-leading training program opens the door to success for new franchisees with 30-60 days of training from home and pre-development from home, followed by 10 full days of hands-on instruction, sales, marketing, and additional training at the company headquarters in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
"I liked Access Garage Doors right from the start," said Clapper. "Their business model and approach to sales and corporate support just made sense to me. While visiting the company headquarters, I was also able to see a training class in action, and I was sold on the hands-on instruction and attention to the smallest details. I'm excited to bring the Access brand to Central Kentucky."
About Access Garage Doors
Founded in 2005, Access Garage Doors provides service, installation, and sales of state-of-the-art residential and electric openers. Based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Access is a top-tier Master Authorized Dealer for one of the largest garage door manufacturers, Clopay, and is a top-tier LiftMaster ProVantage Dealer. Access also carries brands such as Amarr Doors, Genie, Craftsman, Chamberlain, Marantec, and Sommer, and services Hormann, Wayne Dalton, CHI, Raynor, Sears, Linear, Lynx, Overhead Door, Ideal Door, Windsor Door, Stanley, Door Link, and Ryobi brands. Access is a long-term member of the International Door Association as well as the Home Builders Association of Greater Chattanooga.
