CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Access Garage Doors, an industry leader with more than 15 years of experience in residential and commercial garage door repair and installation, is thrilled to continue its national expansion with a new location in the Midwest. The newest franchise in South St. Paul, Minnesota, is owned by experienced business entrepreneur Mike Rustad.
Access Garage Doors specializes in offering homeowners a comprehensive selection of services to repair existing equipment, as well as a wide selection of high-quality new garage doors and openers. Access Garage Doors is a Master Authorized Clopay dealer and an Authorized Service Provider for LiftMaster, Home Depot, Genie, Clopay, and Amarr.
Access Garage Doors is capitalizing on its strong momentum from a successful 2020. During a challenging economy, the brand expanded beyond its company headquarter in Chattanooga, Tennessee, to an impressive seven new franchise locations around the country. The newest location in South St. Paul, Minnesota, welcomes another franchise partner to the Access family.
"As long as there are homes with garages, there will always be demand for garage door repairs and new installations," said Jesse Cox, President and CEO of Access Garage Doors. "The home improvement industry is strong and presents incredible opportunities for our brand and our franchisees. The experience Mike Rustad brings to the table, combined with the affordable and recession-resistant Access Garage Doors business model creates an incredible team to serve the South St. Paul region."
The scalable, low-overhead franchise model offers entrepreneurs the opportunity to start their garage door business from a home office and expand their operations as the business grows. A tested business model, industry-leading training, and corporate support opens the door to success for new franchise owners.
"Dedication to providing great customer service is a core value for Access Garage Doors, and that really appealed to me," said Rustad. "No matter what business you're in, caring about your customers and helping them troubleshoot a problem in their home or business is what makes a company like Access stand out from the competition. I'm excited to take the next step in my business career with this growing brand."
For more information about Access Garage Doors franchise opportunities, please visit: https://accessdoorcompany.com/franchise/.
To learn more about Access Garage Doors, please visit: https://accessdoorcompany.com/.
ABOUT ACCESS GARAGE DOORS
Founded in 2005, Access Garage Doors provides service, installation, and sales of state-of-the-art residential and electric openers. Based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Access is a top-tier Master Authorized Dealer for one of the largest garage door manufacturers, Clopay, and is a top-tier LiftMaster ProVantage Dealer. Access also carries brands such as Amarr Doors, Genie, Craftsman, Chamberlain, Marantec, and Sommer, and services Hormann, Wayne Dalton, CHI, Raynor, Sears, Linear, Lynx, Overhead Door, Ideal Door, Windsor Door, Stanley, Door Link, Ryobi brands. Access is a long-term member of the International Door Association as well as the Home Builders Association of Greater Chattanooga.
