LEESBURG, Va., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AVIE! Medspa and Laser Center in Loudoun County, Virginia is excited to expand their laser treatment menu with the addition of two state-of-the-art technologies by Sciton®, a pioneer in the aesthetic laser industry: MOXI™ fractionated laser skin treatment and ClearV™ laser vein treatment. Driven to provide the highest level of aesthetic care and results for clients, AVIE! Medspa is proud to expand their menu with these advanced, best-in-class technologies.
More About MOXI Fractionated Laser Skin Treatment
MOXI laser treatment uses state-of-the-art technology to deliver tailored improvements to the tone and texture of skin with little to no downtime. MOXI also helps:
- Uneven pigmentation
- Light sun damage and skin aging
- "Prejuvenation" – staving off the visible signs of aging before they appear
- Long-term complexion maintenance – extending the results of more aggressive laser & light procedures and maintaining the appearance of healthy skin over the long term
MOXI features three intensities ranging from a light complexion refresh to intense skin renewal at every age. This versatile skin treatment is safe for use on every skin type all year-round and is effective on all body areas: face, neck, chest, arms and hands.
Considered a gentle "lunchtime" procedure, a MOXI full-face treatment only takes 12-15 minutes. With MOXI, patients can maintain ageless radiance with little to no downtime. The skin will look red at first, but this redness will quickly subside, revealing long-lasting younger-looking skin.
Please call (703) 870-3844 or request a consultation online today to learn more and get started.
More About ClearV Laser Vein Treatment
ClearV laser vascular treatment uses non-invasive laser energy to target unwanted veins and other concerns with no downtime, including:
- Facial telangiectasias
- Leg veins
- Periorbital veins
- Reticular veins
- Port wine stains
- Spider veins
- Rosacea
Thanks to its advanced Subsurface Vein Illumination (SVI™) technology, ClearV is able to treat both subsurface and feeder veins for the most thorough and effective vein treatments. ClearV features adjustable integrated cooling technology with sapphire for use before, during and after treatment, as well as bulk cooling, for optimal patient comfort.
ClearV laser vein treatments take only minutes, and since ClearV doesn't break the skin, there is no downtime associated. Treatment regimens will depend on the size, location and severity of the patient's concerns. Typically, optimal results are achieved with a series of ClearV treatments.
AVIE! Medspa and Laser Center is the premiere destination in Northern Virginia for every aesthetic need, from skin rejuvenation to anti-aging, body contouring and more. To learn more about MOXI, ClearV or our other treatments, please call (703) 870-3844 or request a consultation online today!
About AVIE! Medspa & Laser Center
AVIE! Medspa & Laser Center has been offering the latest in cosmetic medical spa treatments in a relaxing spa environment in Leesburg, Virginia since opening in March 2009. Owner and Master Aesthetician Kim Marinetto, RN, in conjunction with Medical Director Khalique Zahir, MD, and their highly skilled team of nurses, nurse practitioners and aestheticians, provide specialized cosmetic and aesthetic programs so each of their clients' needs are addressed on an individual basis with personalized follow-ups.
Aesthetic treatments at AVIE! have minimal to no downtime. Services include EMSCULPT®, EMSCULPT NEO®, EMTONE®, Halo™, microneedling, Vivace™ Microneedle RF, CoolSculpting®, Ultherapy®, Botox®, Juvéderm® Ultra XC, Juvéderm® Ultra Plus XC, Vollure™ XC, Voluma® XC, Volbella® XC, chemical peels, MicroLaserPeel®, BBL™ photofacials, HydraFacial® MD, dermaplaning, skin tightening, ProFractional™ Skin Resurfacing, laser hair removal, professional skin analysis, PRP, PRFM, vitamin B12 shots and blepharoplasty by Dr. Zahir. AVIE! has performed over 315,000 Botox and dermal filler treatments since 2009. AVIE! also carries physician-level skin care and makeup. Consultations are complimentary and financing is available. For more information, please call 703-870-3844 or visit http://www.aviemedspa.com.
About Kim Marinetto, RN & Master Aesthetician
Kim Marinetto has over 33 years of experience as a registered nurse. In the past 15 years, she has focused her practice on cosmetic medicine, adding to her credentials a Medical Aesthetician Certification in 2006, along with additional certifications in Botox Cosmetic, facial fillers, sclerotherapy and various advanced laser systems. Kim is a Master Aesthetician in the state of Virginia. Additionally, Kim is an Aesthetic Provider Council member for Alastin® Skincare USA. She has done extensive training on laser technology and her coursework is recognized by the AMA.
About Khalique Zahir, MD
Dr. Khalique Zahir, medical director of AVIE! Medspa and Laser Center, graduated from West Virginia School of Medicine and is board-certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and The American Board of Surgery. Dr. Zahir practiced general surgery from 1992–1999 at West Virginia University and St. Mary's Hospital, then cosmetic, plastic and reconstructive surgery at Vanderbilt University Medical Center from 1999–2001. Dr. Zahir also holds a Virginia Medical License and a Maryland Medical License. He has written over 20 articles published in national health journals and is an assistant clinical professor of surgery at VCU School of Medicine.
