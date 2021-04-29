GAINESVILLE, Fla., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CPAmerica, Inc. is proud to welcome The Growth Partnership (TGP) as a new preferred provider for the association. This new relationship gives member firms access to a full-service marketing and training firm that serves the accounting profession.
Founded in 1999, TGP employs 18 individuals who, collectively, possess well over a century of accounting industry experience. Their mission is to help clients succeed as business owners.
"We are excited about the opportunity to help CPAmerica firms with their growth efforts as well as developing their next generation of leaders. We have brought value to a handful of CPAmerica members in the past and look forward to the opportunity to work with more firms," said Charles Hylan, Managing Director.
The Growth Partnership is one of more than 50 preferred providers of CPAmerica, Inc.
"We are excited to welcome The Growth Partnership as a new preferred provider for the association," said Alan Deichler, president of CPAmerica. "CPAmerica preferred providers must go through a stringent approval process in order to get the seal of approval from the membership."
About CPAmerica, Inc.:
An accounting association made up of independent certified public accounting firms that built on four key goals: to continuously improve; to make more money; to strengthen relationships among member firms; and to bring prestige to firms both domestically and internationally. As a member of Crowe Global, a top-10 global accounting network, CPAmerica expands to over 286 independent accounting and advisory services firms in 130 countries and has a combined firm revenue of $4.2 billion. Learn more about CPAmerica at http://www.cpamerica.org.
