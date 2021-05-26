GAINESVILLE, Fla., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CPAmerica, Inc. is proud to welcome Makosi as a new preferred provider for the association. This new relationship gives member firms access to a centralized technology platform that enables firms to find, integrate, and manage the highest quality auditors as it relates to their resource needs.
Founded in 2006, Makosi is a global leader in on-demand audit talent, helping their clients build an agile and variable workforce into their current planning, so they can be more responsive and profitable.
"We are so excited for this opportunity to continue to build on the success we have had working with current CPAmerica member firms," said Carly Choffo, marketing manager at Makosi. "We look forward to being a partner to other member firms equipping them with the knowledge and support they need to adapt their workforce strategy to the future."
Makosi is one of more than 50 preferred providers of CPAmerica, Inc.
"We are excited to welcome Makosi as a new preferred provider for the association," said Alan Deichler, president of CPAmerica. "CPAmerica preferred providers must go through a stringent approval process in order to get the seal of approval from the membership."
About CPAmerica, Inc.:
An accounting association made up of independent certified public accounting firms that built on four key goals: to continuously improve; to make more money; to strengthen relationships among member firms; and to bring prestige to firms both domestically and internationally. As a member of Crowe Global, a top-10 global accounting network, CPAmerica expands to over 286 independent accounting and advisory services firms in 130 countries and has a combined firm revenue of $4.2 billion. Learn more about CPAmerica at https://www.cpamerica.org.
About Makosi:
Makosi, the global leader in high-caliber, on-demand audit talent, is innovating the way audit teams and auditors work. Makosi enables clients to access over 3,500 talented auditors through a curated platform and build dynamic teams to drive better business outcomes. Makosi currently operates in North America, the U.K., Continental Europe, and Asia Pacific. As a For-Impact company, Makosi is committed to providing education to 10,000 children over the next three years.
Media Contact
Sarah Coulson, CPAMERICA, INC., 3527274137, scoulson@cpamerica.org
SOURCE CPAmerica, Inc.