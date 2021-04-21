GAINESVILLE, Fla., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CPAmerica, Inc. is proud to welcome Cetrom as a new preferred provider for the association. This new relationship gives member firms access to Cetrom's award-winning custom, reliable, and secure cloud hosting solutions.
Cetrom provides customizable IT hosting solutions, from full cloud migration and implementation to proactive managed IT services and around-the-clock IT support. Cetrom's experienced team of US-based senior-level engineers have helped scores of CPA firms optimize their IT performance, drastically improve security, and virtually eliminate losses from unexpected network failures.
A Microsoft Partner with multiple Gold Competencies, Cetrom maintains SOC 2 Type ll compliant data centers across the United States. Cetrom has consistently achieved a 5-star rating for its services and support by CPA Practice Advisor and has been rated the Top Hosting Provider for CPA Firms by K2 Enterprises since 2015.
"We are honored to be handpicked by CPAmerica as a Preferred Provider of Cloud Hosting Solutions for its member firms," said Christopher Stark, president and CEO of Cetrom. "As this year marks our 20th anniversary, our dedication remains at the forefront of providing reliable, flexible, and secure cloud hosting solutions for CPA firms across the US. Our mission aligns with CPAmerica's commitment to supporting and strengthening its member firms."
Cetrom is one of more than 50 preferred providers of CPAmerica, Inc.
"We are excited to welcome a top cloud-hosting solution as a new preferred provider for the association," said Alan Deichler, president of CPAmerica. "
CPAmerica preferred providers must go through a stringent approval process in order to get the seal of approval from the membership."
About CPAmerica, Inc.:
An accounting association made up of independent certified public accounting firms that built on four key goals: to continuously improve; to make more money; to strengthen relationships among member firms; and to bring prestige to firms both domestically and internationally. As a member of the eighth largest global accounting network Crowe Global, CPAmerica expands to over 285 independent accounting and advisory services firms in 130 countries and has a combined firm revenue of $4.4 billion. Learn more about CPAmerica at http://www.cpamerica.org.
About Cetrom:
Cetrom is the Top Hosting Provider of custom cloud hosting solutions for CPA Firms backed by AI security technology solutions and senior-level engineers who consistently achieve five-star customer satisfaction ratings. Primarily serving the accounting industry since 2001, Cetrom creates custom IT solutions to meet specific user, mobile, security and application needs for CPA firms. Learn more about Cetrom at http://www.cetrom.net.
