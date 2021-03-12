GAINESVILLE, Fla., March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CPAmerica, Inc., congratulates Jenn Walker, CMP, on her promotion to director of services.
Walker joined CPAmerica in 2018 as a senior member services manager. Walker managed and developed outstanding member training resources for CPAmerica's Accounting & Auditing, Next Generation, and New Partner Programs. In her new role as director of services, Walker will ensure services and events are competitive, aligned and delivered to meet the objective of membership that is to improve through sharing.
CPAmerica congratulates Walker on her well-deserved promotion. "We are pleased to retain and recognize a team of highly qualified individuals to support the ongoing needs of our members and the initiatives of the association," said Grace Horvath, vice president of services at CPAmerica.
About CPAmerica, Inc.:
An accounting association made up of independent certified public accounting firms that built on four key goals: to continuously improve; to make more money; to strengthen relationships among member firms; and to bring prestige to firms both domestically and internationally. As a member of the eighth largest global accounting network Crowe Global, CPAmerica expands to over 285 independent accounting and advisory services firms in 130 countries, and has a combined firm revenue of $4.4 billion. Learn more about CPAmerica at http://www.cpamerica.org.
