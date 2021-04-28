HOUSTON, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AcctTwo, the cloud accounting and finance experts, warmly welcomed a record number of church and nonprofit finance leaders to their recent church conference. Now in its sixth year, the 2021 AcctTwo Faith-Based Finance Conference hosted more than 200 virtual attendees on March 24-25, 2021. The conference provided customers, prospects, partners, and employees educational and informational content focused on understanding church finances, the tools available to help them manage their churches, and how to best support their growing organizations in 2021 and beyond.
Typically held in person in the greater Dallas, TX area, the AcctTwo team overcame obstacles to provide 15 online sessions over two half days covering topics such as advanced ERP functions, legal outlooks for 2021, challenges in the hybrid work world, and more. Customer panels and thought leadership sessions with experts in the industry were also offered to attendees. Opportunities to network and collaborate with peers took place during Fireside Chats, virtual breakout sessions designed to foster discussion and sharing.
"Our team is so passionate about being a resource to our community. I'm overwhelmed by the amount of engagement we saw, how people were helping each other, and the eagerness to grow and learn. It's absolute proof our mission is on the right track and I am incredibly proud of our team for going so far beyond the extra mile to host a virtual event for the first time as well," said Allison Webb, AcctTwo's Head of Nonprofit Vertical.
Leaders from nonprofit, faith-based, and aid organizations across the country logged in to inform their financial outlook for the coming year and gain a sense of community and support from their peers and the AcctTwo experts. The virtual aspect of the event provided wider access to industry-specific information and general knowledge. For example, in one session entitled "Simplifying Your Church Budget Challenges," attendees were educated on common budgeting challenges, five common mistakes, and how to address them.
Topics included:
- New Functionality for Church Finances
- Nonprofit Dashboards
- Legal Outlook for 2021
- Challenges in the New Hybrid Work World
- Customer Panels
Sponsors for the event included Altec, APS, AvidXchange, BetterSpaces, Bill.com, FloQast, Martus, MortarStone, Emburse Nexonia, Pushpay, Sage Intacct, TouchPoint, Venn Technology, and Vision2.
About AcctTwo
AcctTwo is focused on delivering the future of finance and accounting to its customers. AcctTwo has three main solutions – Cloud Accounting Software, Finance-as-a-Service outsourced accounting services, and Software Development, powered by the only accounting software that is AICPA endorsed. Our dedicated team of more than 100 people has helped nearly 1,000 organizations through their digital transformation with software implementations, accounting outsourcing, and consulting. AcctTwo is seven-time Sage Intacct Partner of the Year and was named four times to the Inc. 5000 and was recently named on the Inc. 5000 Regional: Texas list. AcctTwo has been recognized by our customers as a leader in overall satisfaction and popularity through their reviews on G2.
AcctTwo is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information about accounting software and solutions, please visit https://www.accttwo.com or call 713-744-8400.
Media Contact
Peter Wagner, AcctTwo, (713) 744-8400, getstarted@accttwo.com
SOURCE AcctTwo