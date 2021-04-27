Accuray Incorporated (PRNewsFoto/Accuray Incorporated) (PRNewsFoto/Accuray Incorporated)

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) today reported its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 ended March 31, 2021.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Summary

  • Net revenue of $102.6 million including $24.9 million of system revenue in China
  • Gross orders of $87.4 million, an increase of 16 percent from the second quarter of fiscal 2021
  • GAAP operating income of $4.4 million, GAAP net loss of $0.4 million, and Adjusted EBITDA of $8.7 million
  • Received Shonin regulatory approval in Japan for ClearRT™ Helical kVCT Imaging for the Radixact® System

"Our third quarter performance continues to reflect the positive momentum our business is making despite the headwinds created by the COVID-19 environment," said Josh Levine, President and CEO of Accuray. "Highlights from our third quarter performance include the continued ramp of China Type A system revenue, excellent progress in the phased introduction of ClearRT Helical kVCT Imaging platform for the Radixact System including regulatory approval in Japan and the continued adoption of our latest innovations like Synchrony real-time motion tracking and delivery adaptation on Radixact and our latest generation Cyberknife S7 system. Additionally, as announced yesterday, we are very excited to have Dr. Jean-Phillipe Pignol join us as Chief Medical and Technology Officer as we continue to build out our executive leadership team."

Fiscal Third Quarter Results

Gross orders totaled $87.4 million compared to $106.0 million for the same prior fiscal year period. Backlog as of March 31, 2021 was $610.8 million, an increase of 7 percent compared to $569.9 million for the same prior fiscal year period.

Total net revenue was $102.6 million compared to $99.5 million in the same prior fiscal year period. Product revenue totaled $47.4 million compared to $45.5 million in the same prior fiscal year period, while service revenue totaled $55.1 million compared to $54.0 million in the same prior fiscal year period.

Total gross profit for the fiscal 2021 third quarter was $39.5 million, or 38.5 percent of net revenue, comprised of product gross margin of 41.6 percent of product revenue and service gross margin of 35.9 percent of service revenue. This compares to total gross profit of $39.1 million, or 39.3 percent of net revenue, comprised of product gross margin of 39.4 percent of product revenue and service gross margin of 39.2 percent of service revenue in the same prior fiscal year third quarter.

Operating expenses were $35.1 million, an increase of 13 percent compared to $31.2 million in the same prior fiscal year third quarter.

Net loss was $0.4 million, or $0 per share, compared to a net income of $2.6 million, or $0.3 per share, in the same prior fiscal year period.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third fiscal quarter of 2021 was $8.7 million compared to $11.3 million in the same prior fiscal year period.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term restricted cash were $130.1 million as of March 31, 2021 compared with $116.0 million as of December 31, 2020.

Fiscal Nine Months Results

For the nine months ended March 31, 2021, gross orders totaled $213.3 million compared to $283.0 million in the same prior fiscal year period. Ending product backlog was $610.8 million, approximately 7 percent higher than backlog at the end of the prior fiscal year third quarter.

Total net revenue for the nine months ended March 31, 2021 was $285.4 million compared to $288.0 million in the same prior fiscal year period. Product revenue for the nine months ended March 31, 2021 totaled $120.5 million compared to $126.9 million, while service revenue totaled $164.9 million compared to $161.1 million in the same prior fiscal year period.

Total gross profit for the nine months ended March 31, 2021 was $115.8 million, or 40.6 percent of net revenue, comprised of product gross margin of 42.6 percent of product revenue and service gross margin of 39.1 percent of service revenue. This compares to total gross profit of $110.0 million, or 38.2 percent of net revenue, comprised of product gross margin of 41.9 percent of product revenue and service gross margin of 35.2 percent of service revenue in the same prior fiscal year period.

Operating expenses for the nine months ended March 31, 2021 were $97.7 million, a decrease of 5 percent compared with $102.7 million in the same prior fiscal year period.

Net income was $4.8 million, or $0.05 per share, for the nine months ended March 31, 2021, compared to net income of $4.0 million, or $0.04 per share, in the same prior fiscal year period. The prior year nine month period ended March 31, 2020 included a non-cash, one-off gain of $13.0 million related to the value of the Company's capital contribution to the Company's China joint venture. The gain was recorded as non-operating, other income in the prior fiscal year second quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended March 31, 2021 was $31.3 million, compared to $17.4 million in the prior fiscal year period, which excludes the non-cash, one-off gain related to the Company's capital contribution to the China joint venture recorded in the prior fiscal year second quarter.

Financial Guidance

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Accuray's fiscal 2021 results remains uncertain. Given the continued evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainty surrounding its impact on the global economy and the healthcare industry, Accuray believes it is prudent to refrain from providing financial guidance for fiscal year 2021.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Accuray has supplemented its GAAP net income (loss) with a non-GAAP measure of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, gain on contribution to equity method investment in joint venture and stock-based compensation ("adjusted EBITDA"). Management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful supplemental information to management and investors regarding the performance of the Company and facilitates a meaningful comparison of results for current periods with previous operating results. A reconciliation of GAAP net income (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is provided in the schedules below.

There are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because they are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures.  Investors and potential investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures only in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About Accuray

Accuray is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions that are designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases—while making commonly treatable cases even easier—to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, with facilities worldwide.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate, but are not limited, to the Company's future results of operations, including expectations regarding operating expense, gross orders, order volume and age-outs; expectations regarding the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company; expectations regarding future sales in China; expectations regarding the Company's China joint venture, including the timing of and ability to drive revenue conversion and introduce a Type B product to the market in China as well as the operating impact of the joint venture on the Company's income statement; expectations regarding the Company's product innovations and developments, including expectations related to future regulatory approvals; expectations regarding the Company's product portfolio, the clinical impact and value proposition of those products on our customers, and market adoption of such products, including with respect to the Company's Synchrony on Radixact, CyberKnife S7 System and Clear RT Helical kVCT Imaging upgrades as well as other strategic product innovations; expectations regarding the commercial launch of Clear RT Helical kVCT Imaging; expectations regarding the Company's catalysts for long-term growth; expectations regarding the executive leadership team and its ability to execute the Company's strategic growth; expectations regarding the future of radiotherapy treatment; and the Company's leadership position in radiation oncology innovation and technologies.  These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties.  If any of these risk or uncertainties materialize, or if any of the Company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results express or implied by these forward-looking statements.  These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the operations of the Company and those of its customers and suppliers; the Company's ability to achieve widespread market acceptance of its products, including new product and software offerings; the Company's ability to develop new products or enhance existing products to meet customers' needs and compete favorably in the market, the Company's ability to effectively integrate and execute the joint venture, the Company's ability to realize the expected benefits of the joint venture; the ability of customers in China to obtain Class A or B user licenses to purchase radiotherapy systems; risks inherent in international operations; the Company's ability to effectively manage its growth; the Company's ability to maintain or increase its gross margins on product sales and services; delays in regulatory approvals or the development or release of new offerings; the Company's ability to meet the covenants under its credit facilities; the Company's ability to convert backlog to revenue; and such other risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 1, 2021 and as updated periodically with the Company's other filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to the Company at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events.  The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual performance or results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, investors should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. 

Financial Tables to Follow

 

Accuray Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended

March 31,





Nine Months Ended

March 31,







2021





2020





2021





2020



Gross Orders



$

87,365





$

105,959





$

213,258





$

283,002



Net Orders





62,826







76,652







128,843







205,537



Order Backlog





610,795







569,901







610,795







569,901



Net revenue:

































Products



$

47,439





$

45,527





$

120,502





$

126,892



Services





55,123







54,021







164,851







161,059



Total net revenue





102,562







99,548







285,353







287,951



Cost of revenue:

































Cost of products





27,709







27,573







69,237







73,661



Cost of services





35,311







32,842







100,340







104,314



Total cost of revenue





63,020







60,415







169,577







177,975



Gross profit





39,542







39,133







115,776







109,976



Operating expenses:

































Research and development





13,268







11,164







37,372







37,569



Selling and marketing





10,567







11,106







29,813







35,699



General and administrative





11,281







8,894







30,498







29,396



Total operating expenses





35,116







31,164







97,683







102,664



Income from operations





4,426







7,969







18,093







7,312



Income (loss) on equity investment, net





(68)







222







1,021







222



Other income (expense), net





(4,027)







(5,281)







(12,981)







(1,954)



Income before provision for income taxes





331







2,910







6,133







5,580



Provision for income taxes





721







285







1,352







1,601



Net income (loss)



$

(390)





$

2,625





$

4,781





$

3,979



Net income (loss) per share - basic



$

(0.00)





$

0.03





$

0.05





$

0.04



Net income (loss) per share - diluted



$

(0.00)





$

0.03





$

0.05





$

0.04



Weighted average common shares used in

   computing income (loss) per share:

































Basic





93,123







90,476







92,106







89,585



Diluted





93,123







90,855







93,422







90,429



 

Accuray Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)







March 31,





June 30,







2021





2020



Assets

















Current assets:

















Cash and cash equivalents



$

126,335





$

107,577



Restricted cash





3,811







997



Accounts receivable, net





69,914







90,599



Inventories





136,854







134,374



Prepaid expenses and other current assets





21,030







21,227



Deferred cost of revenue





1,440







2,712



Total current assets





359,384







357,486



Property and equipment, net





12,327







15,349



Investment in joint venture





16,579







13,929



Goodwill





57,909







57,717



Intangible assets, net





492







663



Operating lease right-of-use assets





24,066







28,647



Other assets





16,069







17,136



Total assets



$

486,826





$

490,927



Liabilities and equity

















Current liabilities:

















Accounts payable



$

17,869





$

23,126



Accrued compensation





21,217







17,963



Operating lease liabilities, current





8,455







8,224



Other accrued liabilities





22,745







27,180



Customer advances





23,231







22,571



Deferred revenue





80,677







83,207



Short-term debt





18,942









Total current liabilities





193,136







182,271



Long-term other liabilities





8,950







7,416



Deferred revenue





23,212







24,125



Operating lease liabilities, non-current





18,888







24,173



Long-term debt





164,090







189,307



Total liabilities





408,276







427,292



Equity:

















Common stock





93







91



Additional paid-in capital





554,673







545,741



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)





716







(484)



Accumulated deficit





(476,932)







(481,713)



Total equity





78,550







63,635



Total liabilities and equity



$

486,826





$

490,927



 

Accuray Incorporated

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation,

Amortization and Stock-Based Compensation (Adjusted EBITDA)

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended

March 31,





Nine Months Ended

March 31,







2021





2020





2021





2020



GAAP net income (loss)



$

(390)





$

2,625





$

4,781





$

3,979



Depreciation and amortization





1,577







1,869







4,890







5,566



Stock-based compensation





2,489







2,016







7,097







5,865



Interest expense, net





4,320







4,513







13,143







13,396



Gain on contribution to equity method investment in joint venture (a)























(12,965)



Provision for income taxes





721







285







1,352







1,601



Adjusted EBITDA



$

8,717





$

11,308





$

31,263





$

17,442

































(a) Consists of non-cash gain related to the value of the Company's capital contribution to the China joint venture.

 

Joe Diaz







Beth Kaplan

Investor Relations, Lytham Partners







Public Relations Director, Accuray

+1 (602) 717-7804







+1 (408) 789-4426

jdiaz@accuray.com 







bkaplan@accuray.com

 

