BENTON, Ark., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Access Control Devices, Inc. (ACDI), a leading Channel Intelligence Partner and PaperCut Authorized Solutions Center, is pleased to announce the addition of Greg O'Briant as Chief Operating Officer.
Mr. O'Briant joins ACDI with over 20 years of operations and financial experience in various industries. In his new role, Mr. O'Briant will oversee the organization's daily operations and work with executives to drive growth through strategic planning and execution.
"It isn't every day that you find someone that complements your team as well as Greg does," says Josh Lane, President, ACDI. "His leadership experience in finance and operations combined with a thirst for knowledge, and his unique perspective create more significant opportunities to promote our mission of being better than yesterday."
Executive Vice President Matt Bennett states, "I'm not sure if anyone is more excited about this hire than me. As ACDI continues to grow, our new COO will take our service offerings to the next level. Timing is everything, and Greg's arrival is right on schedule."
Newly appointed Chief Operating Officer, Greg O'Briant, says, "I'm incredibly excited to join the team at ACDI as we build on our strategy to become a world leader in delivering business solutions and services."
Before joining ACDI, and most recently, Mr. O'Briant spent five-plus years as Chief Financial Officer at Bernhard TME, an engineering and contracting firm. He has over two decades of combined leadership, financial, and operations experience across various industries.
Mr. O'Briant received his B.S. in Accounting and MBA from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. He enjoys hunting, baseball, and spending time with his wife Kimby and their two sons.
ACDI's dedication to research and development, on-call support, industry-leading PaperCut software, and strong presence in healthcare, education, SME, and legal markets are just some of the key reasons that customers continually choose ACDI.
About ACDI
Access Control Devices, Inc. (ACDI) specializes in delivering world-class integrated software and hardware solutions through proven innovation, service, and culture. Since 1994, office equipment suppliers have trusted ACDI to provide industry-leading capture, print management, and cost-recovery solutions to streamline the complete document lifecycle. Through channel distribution and development partnerships with the most prominent copier and printer manufacturers globally, ACDI solutions drive efficiency and productivity for thousands of organizations in education, healthcare, government, and beyond. For more information, visit http://www.acd-inc.com.
Media Contact
Pete Taylor - Director of Marketing + Communications, ACDI, +1 (800) 990-2234 Ext: 3547, pete.taylor@acd-inc.com
